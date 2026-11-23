Ottawa Senators
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Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images
Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images
Nov 23, 2026 8:10 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 8:10 PM
The Senators make no changes after Saturday's victory over Los Angeles, while another former Ottawa 67's captain returns to town.
The Senators aren't about to mess with a winning formula.
After Saturday night's 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, the Senators announced Monday morning that they'll make no changes to their lineup when they host the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre.
That includes Linus Ullmark, who will make another start in goal as the Senators look to extend their eight-game point streak and maintain their one point lead atop the Atlantic Division.
Travis Green is asked what he thinks about the Calgary Flames, Monday's opponent (Senators YouTube).More Videos
The Senators are 6-0-2 over their last eight games and have climbed to 15-6-3 on the season. They've also been excellent at home, posting an 8-2-2 record at the CTC.
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Tim Stützle will continue to centre the top line between Fabian Zetterlund and Dylan Cozens after leading the way against Los Angeles with two goals and an assist.
Nick Cousins will remain on the fourth line after scoring Saturday in his first game back from injury. Cousins missed 11 days after absorbing a massive hit from former teammate Jakob Chychrun in Washington earlier this month.
For the 10th time in 12 games, Carter Yakemchuk will be a healthy scratch.
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Boucher
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Hayden Hodgson (groin)
Another Former Ottawa 67's Captain Returns
For the second time in three games, the Senators will welcome back a former Ottawa 67's captain.
Calgary defenceman Jake Middleton spent four seasons with the 67's and took over the captaincy in 2016 after Travis Konecny was traded to the Sarnia Sting.
Konecny, of course, was back in town Thursday night with the Philadelphia Flyers, and his return didn't go particularly well for the Senators. The former 67's star scored the overtime winner and added three assists as Philadelphia erased a 5-2 third-period deficit to stun the Senators 6-5.
The Senators will be hoping Middleton doesn't have quite the same impact on Monday night's game.
Flames Recall Sam Morton; Cooley Gets the Start
The Flames will have at least one new face in their lineup Monday night.
Calgary has recalled forward Sam Morton from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, and he'll make his season debut against the Senators. Monday will be just the fifth game of his NHL career.
In goal, the Flames will turn to Devin Cooley, who has become something of a quote machine with the media. Cooley has earned a reputation for his candid and entertaining interviews, but the Senators would prefer that he isn't quite so excited to talk after the game.
Flames projected lineup (as per NHL.com)
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin -- Ryan Strome -- Aydar Suniev
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jonathan Castagna -- Sam Morton
Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Kevin Bahl (lower body), Martin Pospisil (upper body)
Game Info:
Matchup: Calgary Flames (10-12-2) at Ottawa Senators (15-6-3)
Date: Monday, November 23, 2026, 7:30pm ET
Venue: Canadian Tire Centre
TV: Sportsnet+
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