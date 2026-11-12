Line Combinations: Senators Debut New Look, Welcome Back Ullmark Against Colorado Avalanche

Ottawa Senators
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Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 11:29 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 11:29 PM
The Senators and Avalanche enter Thursday matchup with identical records, but Colorado has one of the NHL's most dangerous offences.
The Senators will have a new look Thursday night when they host the Colorado Avalanche at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Sens (11-6-2) enter the game with 24 points, holding the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and tied with the Avalanche for tenth overall. Colorado has an identical record and point total, good for third in the Central Division.
Jake Sanderson and Drake Batherson combine for seven "awesomes' as they talk about teammate Artem Zub and his 400th NHL game milestone (Senators YouTube).More Videos
The game marks the return of goalie Linus Ullmark, who will start for the Sens. He's been out of the lineup since suffering a lower-body injury on Oct. 21 in a 5-1 win over Florida.
Thursday's matchup will also feature a milestone for defenceman Artem Zub, who's expected to play his 400th NHL game, all with the Senators.
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The Senators will also debut their new black-and-gold Hometown Remix jerseys, which they'll wear nine times this season as part of an NHL-wide initiative involving all 32 teams.
The Senators won the last meeting between the two clubs, defeating Colorado 5-2 back in January. That was a measure of revenge for an 8-2 loss in Denver the previous week, the Sens' worst loss of the season. Mads Sogaard and Leevi Merilainen combined to surrender eight goals on 34 shots that night.
Senators Line Combinations
Senators on X
Colorado's Projected Line Combinations (NHL.com)
Artturi Lehkonen – Nathan MacKinnon – Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog – Nazem Kadri – Nicolas Roy
Jaden Schwartz – Brock Nelson – T.J. Hughes
Parker Kelly – Fedor Svechkov – Logan O’Connor
Brett Kulak – Cale Makar
Devon Toews – Sam Malinski
Noah Juulsen – Brent Burns
Goaltenders:
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Looking to Bounce Back
This is game number 20 for the Senators who've collected 5 of a possible 6 points in their last 3 games. Their two-game winning streak ended Tuesday night in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals. Before that, they defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 and the Utah Mammoth 4-2.
Tim Stützle continues to lead the Senators offensively with 23 points in 19 games, including nine goals and 14 assists. Drake Batherson also has nine goals, while Dylan Cozens has seven goals and 13 points.
Michael Amadio has been another bright spot, putting up five goals and 11 points, many of which have come in big moments.
One area that's still sputtering is the power play, which is operating at just 12.7 per cent.
The State of Colorado
Colorado arrives riding a two-game winning streak, following a 4-0 shutout of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday with a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
To no one's surprise, Nathan MacKinnon remains the Avalanche engine. He has 30 points in 19 games, including 10 goals and 20 assists.
Artturi Lehkonen leads Colorado with 13 goals, while Martin Necas has six goals and 18 points. As always, defenceman Cale Makar has been productive, recording 14 points so far.
Colorado's power play is clicking at 22.6 per cent, while Mackenzie Blackwood has handled most of the goaltending duties, going 10-3-1.
Senators Injuries
The Senators remain without several important players, and the injury list grew following Tuesday's game against Washington.
Nick Cousins suffered an upper-body injury after taking a violent but clean hit from former Senator Jakob Chychrun. Head coach Travis Green said Wednesday that Cousins is expected to miss at least seven to 10 days. Sammy Blais will take his spot on Thursday. They're also still without William Eklund, Warren Foegele, and Andre Burakovsky.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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