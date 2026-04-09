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Line Combinations: Senators Host Outrageously Depleted Panthers Lineup

Steve Warne
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The Panthers arrive with a brutal injury list, while Senators welcome a key player back.

For the second straight game, the Senators will host a Florida team that's dealing with key injuries and absences. In the case of the Panthers, who are here on Thursday night, their lineup is way worse off than the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In fact, their outrageous list of absences resembles an all-star team.

(New baby) Matthew Tkachuk
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (hand)
Dmitry Kulikov (broken finger)
Evan Rodrigues (finger)
Sam Reinhart (foot)
Niko Mikkola (knee)
Anton Lundell (ribs)
Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot)
Brad Marchand (lower body)
Aleksander Barkov (knee)
Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Seth Jones (foot)

The news is a lot better for the Senators, who get Thomas Chabot back, 17 days after he broke his arm. Linus Ullmark, who was given the morning off will start again in goal for the Sens, who will be looking to bounce back after falling behind 5-0 to the Panthers in the first period in a loss last week.

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Panthers projected lineup (per NHL.com)

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer

Cole Schwindt -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor

Nolan Foote — Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Gustav Forsling -- Mike Benning

Donovan Sebrango -- Ludvig Jansson

Tobias Bjornfot -- Marek Alcher

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

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