Ottawa 4 New Jersey 1: Linus Ullmark Makes 26 Saves In Senators Return

The Ottawa Senators have had plenty of three-game winning streaks before, but surely there haven’t been many achieved with three different goaltenders.
In his first game since stepping away from the club on a personal leave of absence on December 28, Linus Ullmark made 26 saves to help the Senators defeat the New Jersey Devils 4–1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night.
The Ottawa fan base was highly supportive of Ullmark, cheering his every save. Some were run-of-the-mill, some were spectacular, but all were appreciated. Ullmark made a particularly great save on Nico Hischier with about seven minutes left in the game, with the Senators nursing a 2–1 advantage.
Ottawa's big three led the way offensively. Brady Tkachuk had three points, while Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson each had two. All three were all over the ice in this game.
Tkachuk opened the scoring just over 13 minutes into the game. Drake Batherson hit him with a perfect pass through the crease, and Tkachuk picked his spot, scoring his 14th of the season.
Less than five minutes later, Timo Meier was left wide open in a dangerous shooting lane and buried a pass from behind the net to tie the game at 1.
The game stayed tied until early in the third after a scoreless second. Dylan Cozens made it 2–1 Ottawa just 37 seconds into the final frame. Cozens outmuscled Brett Pesce for the puck and crammed home a rebound for his 18th of the year.
After some great back and forth action in the third, Stützle finally provided some relief, for the crowd and himself.
He had been snake-bitten all night, creating all kinds of great opportunities, but finally got one with just under three minutes to play, breaking in on net and somehow lofting a puck over Jake Allen, where it dribbled in just inside the post.
Less than a minute later, Shane Pinto put the game away with an empty-netter, his 15th of the season.
The Senators’ much-criticized penalty-killing unit had a big night, going a perfect 5-for-5 as Ottawa outshot the Devils 34–27.
If there was one blemish on the night, it was the injury to defenseman Thomas Chabot, who left the game and did not return.
At the other end, despite allowing three goals, Allen was elite, making several huge stops to keep the game close, including breakaway saves on both Stützle and Nick Cousins. Stützle had another great chance with under six minutes to play but couldn’t put away a bouncing puck, which dribbled just wide of the post.
Seconds later, Tyler Kleven was called for an interference penalty in front of the Devils’ net, putting the Senators in a tough spot late. Former Senator Connor Brown appeared to tie the game on the ensuing power play but it was ruled he knocked the puck in with his glove.
There was also a little buzz in the stands, as two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning was at the game. Manning, who lives in New Jersey, was in town with his 10-year-old for a local minor hockey tournament and classy sort that he is, agreed to some local interviews.
The Senators now begin a crucial stretch of the season, playing eight of their next nine games on the road. They’ll be in Pittsburgh on Monday night at 7:00 p.m., the first of three games before the Olympic break.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News