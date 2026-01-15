Senators 8 NY Rangers 4: Senators Put Up First Eight-Goal Performance Of Season

Gabe Perreault scored twice, once late in the second period and again early in the third, to cut Ottawa’s lead to four. David Perron made it 7–2, scoring from a sharp angle. Noah Laba and Alexis Lafrenière got the Rangers to within three before Tim Stützle put it away with an empty-net goal. The goal was Stützle’s 20th of the season, marking the fourth time in the last five seasons he has reached that milestone.