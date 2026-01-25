Senators' Line Combinations For Saturday Home Game Versus Carolina

Here are the Senators' projected lines for their Saturday showdown against Carolina.
As the Senators get set to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, they've made one notable lineup change. Travis Green announced on Saturday at the game day skate that Nik Matinpalo will be in for Nick Jensen, and James Reimer will start in the first game of a back-to-back for the Senators, who will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.
Travis Green talks about his penalty kill unit coaching change (Senators on YouTube).
Jensen turned the puck over while retrieving it in his own end, leading to Nashville’s game-winning goal with just over a minute remaining on Thursday. However, he didn't get much help. The Sens had forwards standing around in the neighbourhood who were in a position to help Jensen by defending the front of Ottawa's net, and they just didn't.
Matinpalo will be playing just his second game since November 29. The only game he’s appeared in so far in 2026 was an 8–2 loss in Colorado.
Stephen Halliday will continue to fill in for David Perron, who will miss 5-7 weeks after sports hernia surgery. Halliday scored his first NHL goal in Nashville on Thursday.