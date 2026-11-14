Senators Line Combinations: Yakemchuk Returns After Extended Stay in Press Box

Ottawa Senators
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John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 6:05 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 6:05 PM
Updated Nov 14, 2026 6:36 PM
After being a healthy scratch in six of the last seven games, 21-year-old rookie Carter Yakemchuk will draw back into the Sens' lineup in Pittsburgh.
The Senators haven't exactly followed the traditional development manual with their prized young defenceman Carter Yakemchuk.
The seventh overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft played in the club's first 13 games this season, but as the Senators have gradually returned to full health on the blue line, the 21-year-old has become the odd man out.
Yakemchuk has been a healthy scratch for six of the Senators' last seven games, spending way more time in the press box than on the ice.
Kelsey Surmacz of The Hockey News provides the Pittsburgh preview as the Penguins prepare to host the Senators on Saturday night.More Videos
He'll finally get back in there on Saturday night when the Senators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. He replaces Nikolas Matinpalo on the third defensive pairing alongside Tyler Kleven. That's almost certainly not an indictment of Matinpalo, who's played very well of late. The kid just needs to play.
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"We're fortunate we've got 7D that we really like," head coach Travis Green told the Senators social media team. "Yak's just been out of the lineup lately. We felt like it was important to get him back in.
"It's not a slight against (Matinpalo) at all. He's been playing great this year, but we just want to make sure that we're keeping everyone sharp, and Yak's more than capable. We're expecting a big game out of him as well."
Meanwhile, it's fair to wonder whether this is the ideal development model for a blue-chip prospect.
There's certainly value in having Yakemchuk practice with NHL players, learn from experienced teammates, and get a firsthand look at what it takes to succeed at this level.
But there's also a strong argument that he'd be better served playing big minutes in Belleville, where he'd be the big man on campus, quarterback the power play, and continue working on the quicker feet and defensive details that will determine his NHL future.
Saturday's opportunity will give him another chance to show he belongs.
Senators Projected Lineup
The Senators have announced their line combinations for Saturday's game, and they'll look almost identical to the setup that helped them defeat Colorado 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night.
The only change is Yakemchuk replacing Matinpalo.
Forwards
Fabian Zetterlund – Tim Stützle – Dylan Cozens
Phil Tomasino – Shane Pinto – Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio – Ridly Greig – Claude Giroux
Sammy Blais – Stephen Halliday – Hayden Hodgson
Defence
Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot – Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven – Carter Yakemchuk
Starting Goaltender
Linus Ullmark
Ullmark will make his second consecutive start after returning from a lower-body injury that had kept him out since October 21.
As strategy goes, given Ullmark's constant battle with injuries and the grind of the long season, it may be worth considering a move to a true platoon situation at some point.
Pittsburgh Penguins Projected Lineup
The Penguins are expected to counter with the following combinations, with 22-year-old rookie goalie Sergei Murashov starting in goal.
Forwards
Rickard Rakell – Sidney Crosby – Evgeni Malkin
Tommy Novak – Ben Kindel – Egor Chinakhov
Nicholas Robertson – Hendrix Lapierre – Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar – Blake Lizotte – Rutger McGroarty
Defence
Spencer Stastney – Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard – Kaedan Korczak
Declan Carlile – Kris Letang
Goaltenders
Sergei Murashov
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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