Ottawa Senators
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Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Nov 20, 2026 12:14 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 12:14 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 12:20 AM
The Philadelphia Flyers have struggled through the opening quarter of the NHL season, but they've split their two games with the Senators and playing a little better of late.
Like the Senators, the Philadelphia Flyers seemed to be a team on the rise last season. They not only shook off a five-year playoff drought, they made it to the second round.
Also like the Senators, their season ended with a sweep at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, but they had every reason to be optimistic this season.
Unlike the Senators, the Flyers haven't carried much of their franchise momentum into the first quarter of the season.
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They finished tied for 10th overall last year, just one point back of the Sens.
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Entering Thursday night's matchup with the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, the Flyers have a 7-11-6 record, leaving them in 24th overall, and near the bottom of the Metro standings.
It's hardly the start they were hoping for in their second season under Rick Tocchet, but there are signs that things may finally be moving in the right direction.
The Flyers have collected seven of a possible 10 points in their past five games, going 3-1-1 over that stretch. Their latest victory came Tuesday night, when they overcame a pair of one-goal deficits to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3.
It's been an encouraging week and a half for the Flyers, even though two of the wins came against Vancouver, which is last overall, and Columbus, which is tied for second last overall.
Regardless, they enter Thursday's matchup with the confidence of a decent stretch, combined with the fact they beat the Senators last time out, by a score of 3-1.
The Offence Still Needs Work
Philadelphia's biggest problem has been generating enough offence to win consistently. Through 24 games, the Flyers have scored just 57 goals, an average of 2.38 per game.
The brightest spot has been Matvei Michkov.
The 21-year-old Russian winger leads the Flyers with 11 goals and 19 points. He's becoming the player Philadelphia envisioned when it selected him seventh overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Trevor Zegras, acquired from Anaheim in 2025, has contributed five goals and 15 points.
But Philadelphia needs more from its established offensive players, particularly Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett, though both have missed time to injury.
A Youth Movement
While the standings aren't particularly encouraging, the Flyers have an interesting group of young players.
Along with Michkov, Philadelphia has high hopes for Porter Martone, Denver Barkey and defenceman Oliver Bonk, all of whom are getting NHL opportunities this season.
Martone had 10 points in nine games last season, which set Calder-level expectations for 2026-27. But he's still yet to get to last season's point total through 24 games (9 points).
There has been lots of discussion in Philadelphia about how the organization is handling Michkov. Reports of tension in the dressing room and speculation about Michkov's future have only added to that.
An Interesting Reunion in Ottawa
Thursday's game also features Senators goaltender Sam Ersson facing his old team.
Ersson spent his entire pro career in the Flyers organization before being traded to Toronto in the offseason and then acquired by the Senators.
He's expected to get the start against his former club and enters the game having collected points in five consecutive appearances, going 3-0-2 with a .925 save percentage and a 1.80 goals-against average over that stretch.
The Senators enter Thursday at 14-6-2, tied for first in the Atlantic Division, having grabbed 11 of a possible 12 points in their past six games.
But Philadelphia is going to be desperate and dangerous, trying to climb out of their early-season hole.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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