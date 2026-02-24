20 Years Later: The Rise And Fall Of One Of The Greatest Teams In Senators History (Part Two)

“I loved our locker room,” professed Bryan Smolinski. “You know everyone. It's not always the wins and losses and the heartbreak. I thought that locker room, the way our personalities, where we had a lot of Europeans, some Russian guys, French guys, Americans and Canadians, you know, good heart and soul. We just joked around. We were businesslike, and we had fun. All the guys were young. When we stepped on the ice, it was all business. When you walk through those doors, and you're jumping on the ice, it's all business. I loved that. You don't always get that with many teams. A lot of teams are like, ‘Oh, they have fun off the ice, but they don't work hard on the ice.’ But this team had it all. We had the players, the speed, the creativity, and the coaching. We just fell short.”