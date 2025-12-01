After Missing 24 Games, Former Senator Josh Norris Ready For Another Comeback With Buffalo

Former Senator Josh Norris will attempt yet another comeback on Monday night as he returns to the Buffalo Sabres lineup against the Winnipeg Jets. Norris has played just one game this season and was sidelined with what the club describes as an upper-body injury.

The exact nature of the issue has not been disclosed, but for Norris, whose career has been heavily plagued by shoulder problems, any upper-body setback is cause for extra concern.

During his six seasons in Ottawa, he was regarded as a key piece of the core and signed an eight-year deal worth $7.95 million per season. But then injuries repeatedly intervened, and ultimately, the Senators moved him at last March’s trade deadline in the deal that brought Dylan Cozens to Ottawa.

Buffalo hoped it was getting a rejuvenated former 35-goal scorer. Instead, Norris appeared in just three games for the Sabres before getting hurt again and missing the remainder of the season. This season, he lasted one game before landing back on the shelf.

So while injuries and comebacks have become uncomfortable themes in Norris’s hockey life, he didn’t shy away from them when speaking to Buffalo reporters Monday morning. Asked whether he expected to be eased in or was ready for full action, Norris was firm:

“No, there’s no easing into coming back 25 games in or wherever we are," Norris said. "It’s full go, and I feel good. And yeah, just excited.”

He admitted that Monday's looming return to game action kept him up overnight.

“Yeah, I was a little anxious. I woke up a little early this morning. I couldn’t really sleep too well last night. I'm just excited to get back in the lineup and yeah, really just made sure that I was good before I made the decision to come back.”

When asked whether the call was his or the coach’s, Norris made it clear:

“No, it was my decision.”

And how did he know?

“I mean, I think you just kind of know as a player. I’ve obviously been through some stuff before, so I probably took a little bit of extra time this time, just to be 100 percent sure. Especially with the type of injury I had, you just gotta be careful. So yeah, that was pretty much it.”

After this latest nothing-to-see-here upper-body injury, the organization will gladly welcome any version of a healthy Norris. His shot, speed, and ability to finish are exactly what the doctor ordered in Buffalo, where the Sabres have dug themselves another hole this season, sitting in last place.

But on the bright side, they're only four points out of a playoff spot. They've been strong at home with an 8-5-2 record, and sit only one point behind Toronto and Florida, the two Atlantic finalists from last season. And now they get Norris back. If he can rediscover even a fraction of the form that once produced 35 goals (in 66 games), the Sabres are suddenly that much more dangerous.

For now, the story isn’t about what Norris will be. It’s about the next step, and that's finally getting back into the lineup and finishing Monday's game. And then do it again in the next game and the one after that. And maybe someday, many months from now, he and his fans in Ottawa and Buffalo can just focus on his game and enjoy it without thinking about his next calamity.

Steve Warne

The Hockey News

This article was originally published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Read more:

