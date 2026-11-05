Amadio's Late Winner Lifts Senators Past Sabres 2-1 To Close Out Road Trip

With just under four minutes remaining, Stützle chipped the puck out of the Sens zone and blew past Buffalo defenceman Rasmus Dahlin. Fabian Zetterlund picked up the puck and rushed it into the Sabres' zone. Zetterlund left a drop pass for Stützle who saucered a perfect pass over to Amadio, and he got just enough of his one-timer to send the puck upstairs.