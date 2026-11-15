Another Injury Leaves Senators' Forward Depth Stretched Even Thinner

Ottawa Senators
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 4:04 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 4:04 PM
The Senators lost another forward to injury on Saturday night, leaving GM Steve Staios with another decision to make.
The Senators hit the quarter turn of the NHL season on Saturday night with a share of the Atlantic lead in points at 28, and they've done it with more than their share of injuries.
Their starting goalie, top three defensemen, and a number of forwards have all missed meaningful time due to injury.
While the goaltending and D are now fully healthy, Hayden Hodgson became the latest in a long string of casualties up front on Saturday night, suffering a groin injury during the Senators' 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Head coach Travis Green discusses the Sens' 4-1 win in Pittsburgh and provides an injury update on Hayden Hodgson (Senators YouTube).More Videos
Hodgson played 3:49 before leaving and did not return. Head coach Travis Green had no immediate timeline for his recovery, but he'll be "out for a bit."
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That said, groin injuries are tricky, and a player as hungry as Hodgson isn't coming out of a game for precautionary reasons.
The injury adds another name to a growing list of unavailable forwards that already includes William Eklund, Warren Foegele, Andre Burakovsky and Nick Cousins. That's a full third of the forward roster that was supposed to play every day this season.
While the Senators have managed to keep winning despite their steady stream of injuries, their depth is being tested in a big way.
Basically, the Sens now need fill-ins for their fill-ins.
Eklund has been sidelined since early October with an ankle injury that was expected to keep him out for 10 to 12 weeks. Foegele has been out since late October with a knee injury, while Burakovsky has already endured two separate injury absences.
Cousins joined the list last Tuesday after taking a heavy hit from Washington Capitals defenceman Jakob Chychrun.
The Senators have already been forced to dip into their AHL depth, recalling Philip Tomasino and Sammy Blais from Belleville earlier this month. Both have stepped into regular roles, with Tomasino finding a home on Shane Pinto's wing and Blais providing energy and physical play on the fourth line.
But with Hodgson's injury leaving the Senators with just 11 healthy forwards, unless they go with seven D, they'll need another body in Winnipeg on Tuesday night.
Xavier Bourgault is probably the best bet. The 2021 first-round pick has already had a brief stint with the Senators this season and could get another opportunity. Another option in Belleville is Kasper Halttunen, who has 10 goals in 16 games.
But there's also a bigger question developing.
How far down the AHL depth chart is Staios willing to go before deciding another call-up isn't enough?
His team has done a great job of navigating the injury problems at all positions. Saturday's victory in Pittsburgh gave them nine of a possible ten points over their last five games and moved them into a tie for the Atlantic Division lead with 28 points.
But the last thing they need is to wear their top players down this early in the season. As an example, Tim Stutzle is playing close to 22 minutes per night, third in the league in forwards behind Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini, and more than two minutes more than his career average.
There's also the matter of Burakovsky, whose future with the club is suddenly uncertain. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday that the Senators are exploring the possibility of finding the veteran winger a fresh start elsewhere.
If Staios is already making calls about Burakovsky, perhaps a bigger opportunity might emerge that brings back a higher-end forward. Most fans felt like the Sens already needed another top six forward even after they brought in Burakovsky and Eklund.
The timing of his decision may simply depend on results. In a brutally tight Eastern Conference, every team in a playoff position is just a three-game losing streak away from suddenly being in a dogfight.
On the other hand, every win also buys the Senators a little more time to get some healthy bodies back. So if they're staying in the upper half of the conference, they'll continue to lean on their Belleville callups.
But if that true top six forward might be available, a guy who can help in both the short and long term (playoffs), it might be time to strike.
If the first quarter of the season is any indication, the Senators have a chance to go deep. They have some intriguing young assets and draft picks that could interest a bottom-end team that's fallen out of contention.
Yes, there are already five NHL teams who are already 10-14 points out of a playoff spot, so some white flags may be ready for waving. This could be one of those seasons when the trade market heats up well before the deadline.
For now, the most likely solution is another call to Belleville.
But with every new injury, the argument for adding another top six forward gets a little stronger.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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