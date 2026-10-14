Another New Injury Tests Senators' Roster Depth Once Again

Ottawa Senators
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John Jones-Imagn Images
John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 10:34 PMPublished Oct 14, 2026 10:34 PM
Ridly Greig’s injury on Tuesday night was described as a strain so he was taken out of Tuesday's game as a precaution.
Just when the Senators thought their injury situation couldn't get much worse, another valuable player went down on Tuesday night.
Forward Ridly Greig was injured during Tuesday night's ugly 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues, adding another name to the list of wounded and putting even more pressure on a lineup that's already stretched pretty thin.
It's been a frustrating start to the season for Greig, whose start was delayed by a two-game suspension. Now, after finally getting back into the lineup and settling into his usual role, he's dealing with an injury.
His absence would hurt for reasons beyond his usual feisty contributions.
With William Eklund already sidelined by an ankle injury, Greig has been getting some looks in the top six. While he's probably not ideally suited to that role, Travis Green doesn't have a lot of options.
He's already without three regular defencemen in Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub and Nikolas Matinpalo. With Eklund and potentially Greig unavailable up front, the Senators are suddenly missing five players who are expected to play big roles this season.
And the timing couldn't be much worse. Even some the guys who've dodged the injury bug are ice cold out of the gate.
With two points in seven games, they need more out of Dylan Cozens. Andre Burakovsky has yet to register a point or a shot through his first three games.
That has left an enormous amount of the offensive responsibility on Tim Stützle's shoulders.
Stützle has answered the bell with 11 points through seven games, easily leading the Senators in scoring. Drake Batherson is next with six points, which shows just how hard the club is leaning on its young German star to drive the bus.
Stützle has been outstanding, but the Senators have to be careful about overtaxing him this early in the season.
The Senators should have a better idea of Greig's status at Thursday's morning skate ahead of their home game against the New York Islanders. Following Tuesday's loss, Green confirmed that Greig was dealing with a strain and that the coaching staff had decided to keep him out as a precaution.
Depending on the severity of Greig's injury, the Senators may also have to start looking more seriously at some forward options in Belleville.
One intriguing possibility is Kasper Halttunen.
The 21-year-old Finnish winger, acquired from San Jose during the summer, has opened the AHL season with a goal and three assists in four games. He's also fired 21 shots on goal, suggesting he's doing more than simply collecting points.
Offence has always been Halttunen's calling card and the Sens could use that asset right now. Who coudn't?
During his second season with the OHL's London Knights in 2024-25, Halttunen scored 21 goals and added 20 assists for 41 points in just 38 regular-season games. He was even more dangerous in the playoffs, scoring 15 goals in 17 games as the Knights went on to win the Memorial Cup.
There would naturally be questions about whether he's ready for the pace and defensive responsibilities of the NHL. But he would be far more insulated than the three rookie defensemen the Sens are currently deploying, and he's not that much less experienced.
So it's an idea that could become increasingly appealing, but the Senators would probably prefer not to go down that road just seven games into the season.
They entered the year with expectations of taking another step forward, and their 5-2-0 start suggests they're very capable of doing just that.
The good news is that all three of their injured defenseman are close to returning, which would be huge. Because unless they start getting healthier soon, their share of first place in the division will be short lived.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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