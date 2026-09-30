Another Ottawa Senators Star Launches His Own Podcast

Tim Stützle teams up with Moritz Seider for a new podcast, offering a German-language look at their life in the NHL.
There's no question that Brady Tkachuk's "Wingmen" podcast caused a few distractions last season, and there's probably no shortage of Sens fans who are pleased that's not a concern anymore.
But now another Sens star will have a go at it.
Senators centre Tim Stützle and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider have signed on with kicker Podcasts to host a monthly podcast called Seider & Stützle. The trailer to the show was published on Wednesday morning on the podcast company's YouTube channel.
Along with the trailer, the show's first hour-long episode was published. They talk about starting a podcast, summer training, the start of a new season, their expectations, involvement in their NHL communities, and what motivates them.
For three reasons, this Sens player side hustle isn't likely to cause a stir in Ottawa. For one, it's entirely in German, so not as many Sens fans will listen. Secondly, Stutzle is a completely different personality than Tkachuk.
And finally, and probably most importantly, Stutzle won't have anyone on the podcast like Matthew or Keith Tkachuk, chirping and steamrolling over top of him, and taking the conversation into awkward places that spark distractions.
Seider & Stützle obviously have a lot in common. They've been friends for years, played on the German national team together, trained in the summers together, and they're both signed long term by their NHL clubs until 2031.
They also had their team captains ask for trades this year, but their clubs' reactions were totally different. In Ottawa, Tkachuk asked for a trade and was dealt to the Florida Panthers. Dylan Larkin wants a trade as well, but it remains to seen if the Wings will accommodate him.
It will be interesting to see if they weigh in on that topic, and if so, how they'll address it in the looser format of podcasting, compared the standard NHL media scrum.
Stützle's NHL visit to Germany is also likely to be an upcoming topic of discussion. In the week leading up to Christmas, he and the Senators will play two regular season games in Düsseldorf against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Seider & Stützle appears to be audio only and will be released on the last Wednesday of every month and available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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