At A Glance, Senators' Draft Day Trades Are Head Scratchers

The Senators turned heads on Friday by acquiring winger Andre Burakovsky from Chicago and goalie Samuel Ersson from Toronto.
Confusion. It is not something fans are accustomed to feeling foreign during Steve Staios' reign as general manager.
After today, however, no one can blame anyone in the nation’s capital for feeling puzzled following today’s two trades.
Shortly after it was announced that the Ottawa Senators had dealt a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs for goaltender Samuel Ersson, the Senators’ foray into the Swedish talent market continued with Staios unexpectedly shipping a 2027 sixth-round selection to the Chicago Blackhawks for Andre Burakovsky.
The 31-year-old winger is in the last year of a five-year contract carrying a $5.5 million average annual value (AAV). Due to the front-loaded nature of the contract, Burakovsky will only earn $3.75 million in real salary this season.
In 75 games for the Blackhawks, the Swede tallied 11 goals and 33 points, but it was really a tale of two seasons. After recording 10 goals and 29 points in his first 38 games, Burakovsky only tallied a goal and four points in his final 37 games, which seems wildly unproductive considering he spent the bulk of his season playing alongside Connor Bedard.
One explanation for his diminished production is the belief that Burakovsky was never the same after Seattle defenceman Ryan Lindgren delivered a blow to Burakovsky’s head during their November 20th game.
During the 2024-25 season, Burakovsky’s production was similar to what it was in 2025-26. In 79 games, he recorded 10 goals and 37 points while playing predominantly with Shane Wright and Jared McCann.
Burakovsky’s last good season came four years ago during the 2021-22 season when he won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. In 80 games, he scored 21 goals and added 37 assists. It marked the third consecutive season in which he tallied 20-plus goals, but he has failed to eclipse the mark since. It was also the last time he surpassed the 40-point threshold.
According to NHL Edge data, Burakovsky was below the 50th percentile in max skating speed, but ranked in the 63rd percentile in 20-22 mph bursts, in the 55th percentile in 22-plus mph bursts, and in the 80th percentile in 18-20 mph bursts.
Burakovsky has never been an impactful defensive player, so one wonders why the Senators would be interested in him at all, let alone be inclined to take on his entire salary, given his diminished production. Even though 31 is still relatively young, Burakovsky is too flawed a player to be considered a legitimate top-six option on a contending team. Similarly, it isn't a skill set well-suited to a bottom-six role, especially when the Senators currently have other productive former 20-goal scorers earmarked for roles there.
With his addition, one has to wonder whether the Senators have lost too much edge and physicality. Maybe there are other dominoes to fall, but without any moves, is there a spot for Nick Cousins to return to? And as a winger who plays his off-side, what does Burakovsky’s presence mean for Claude Giroux?
With the additions of Ersson, a RFA who needs a $1.6 million qualifying offer, and Burakovsky, the Senators will allocate $7.1 million to two players many pundits anticipated would be bought out or not qualified.
In a vacuum, the moves do not make a ton of sense, but maybe there are several balls in play that could help explain Staios’ motivations. On their own, fans are confused and justifiably so. For a team that intends to preserve its competitiveness, today’s work just does not make a ton of sense.
By Graeme Nichols
The Hockey News