At A Glance, Senators' Draft Day Trades Are Head Scratchers

Burakovsky has never been an impactful defensive player, so one wonders why the Senators would be interested in him at all, let alone be inclined to take on his entire salary, given his diminished production. Even though 31 is still relatively young, Burakovsky is too flawed a player to be considered a legitimate top-six option on a contending team. Similarly, it isn't a skill set well-suited to a bottom-six role, especially when the Senators currently have other productive former 20-goal scorers earmarked for roles there.