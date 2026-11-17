Ottawa Senators
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Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 6:53 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 6:53 PM
Despite a steady stream of injuries, the Senators have climbed to the top of the Atlantic Division. Here are six reasons behind their impressive start.
It may only be 21 games into the season, but the Ottawa Senators being tied for first in the Atlantic Division and sixth overall probably wasn't on most fans' BINGO cards.
After defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, combined with a friendly out-of-town scoreboard, the Senators find themselves in exactly that position
What makes this start even more improbable is that they have done it with Linus Ullmark being limited to 10 starts due to injury, Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub missing extended overlapping periods, newly acquired William Eklund our for 17 games and counting and Warren Foegele out for the foreseeable future.
On Sens Nation, The Hockey News' Ottawa Senators Podcast, co-host Gregg Kennedy praised the work of head coach Travis Green.More Videos
What is driving this start? Here are six reasons that jump off the page:
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1) Structure
This goes back to last season as well. The Senators coaching staff, led by Travis Green, don’t just have a next-man-up mentality that so many teams regurgitate. They have the kind of structure that allows depth players to slide in without missing a beat.
No matter who's on the ice, the Senators have become a team whose identity is detail-oriented. As a five-man unit, no matter who Green throws over the boards, they're consistently committed to limiting high-danger chances.
With Eklund and Foegele out long-term, and Nick Cousins’ status unknown, the Senators are going to need to fall back on that structure now more than ever.
2) Team Depth
Structure will only get you so far. The replacement players have to be able to perform.
Stephen Halliday was projected to crack the opening night roster this season. His numbers are modest with seven points in 21 games, but he's no stranger to the second power play unit. His defensive game will need to catch up, but this is the kind of backfill the Senators haven’t always had.
Philip Tomasino, Nashville's first-rounder in 2019, has chipped in nicely with the kind of offence that the injured Andre Burakovsky was supposed to provide.
Even goalie Sam Ersson, who was maligned early on, emerged to steady the ship while Ullmark recovered from injury.
Depth on defence has even forced the Senators to make Carter Yakemchuk a frequent healthy scratch now that everyone on the blue line is healthy.
Were it not for the wave of injuries, particularly to the D-Core, most Senators fans probably wouldn’t know who Hoyt Stanley is.
Now it seems as though the Senators have found a legitimate prospect from the 2023 NHL draft after all. Stanley was the Sens' top pick that year, but only because they didn't have any picks at all in the first three rounds.
Belleville was always where Stanley was targeted to play higher leverage minutes, but his brief four-game audition was enough to show that this kid has a future.
As it did last year in the run to the playoffs, Belleville has played a big part in keeping the Senators in the mix early on.
3) Linus Ullmark
Everyone in Sens Nation held their collective breath when he left the game versus the Panthers with the groin issue. Aside from that, there has been little reason to worry about anything Ullmark has done to date.
After 10 starts this season, you can look at the stat line for everything you need to know about how Ullmark is playing.
9-1-0 with a .939 save percentage and a 1.47 goals against average puts Ullmark on pace for his Vezina season numbers at the quarter pole.
Though it's way too early for trophy discussions, Ullmark seems different this season. He seems bigger in the net and far more sure of himself than he did this time last season. And though the team's excellent structure insulates him to a certain degree, this is the goalie that Steve Staios signed to the four-year contract in 2024.
But load managment will remain an important consideration, and Ersson will need to hold up his end of the bargain if this is going to work.
That said, 50 games of what Ullmark has delivered to date will be more than enough to keep the Senators in the thick of things.
4) Thomas Chabot
It’s not too early to recognize "The Chabtain." Poetically netting the Senators' first goal of the season against the Leafs definitely set the tone in Shoresy-type fashion.
At over 27 minutes of ice time per game on average during the absence of Sanderson and Zub, Chabot led with his play as he always did, even during the rebuild.
Though his workload has normalized as the defence has returned to health, he is providing the calming influence that a captain should, and making it easier for fans to forget their previous captain’s departure.
It’s easy to be happy for Chabot. He's the longest-serving player on the team, suffered through the entire rebuild, and as far as we can tell, he's never once complained or asked for a trade.
5) Mike Amadio
To say that Amadio is putting his best foot forward in a contract year is a major understatement.
He's on pace to eclipse his season-best point totals from last year, he's played up in the lineup to backfill for injury, and his analytics are favourable, particularly on the defensive side of the ledger.
And his play looks just as impressive. He's always on the right side of the puck, winning battles, and paying attention to detail with a 200-foot game.
His $2.6 million cap hit is great value for the Senators. However, by not securing an extension over the summer, this elevated level of performance will surely make it harder for Staios to make it work under the cap.
For now, Amadio is a key contributor to the early success this season.
6) Tim Stutzle
Stutzle has reached another level. He has the Senators on his back, propelling them forward. He's now truly one of the NHL's elites and a more serious, focused Stutzle has been a nightmare for the opposition.
He leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He often controls entire shifts, playing a harder game while becoming even more responsible defensively.
And with the change in team leadership, he's now carrying a lot of it. That letter on his jersey seems a lot bigger this season.
Honourable mention as well to Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto, the club's second and third-best scorers.
So those are some of the reasons why the Sens are tied for first in the deep Atlantic. But there are four quarters to the season.
At the moment, the Senators only find themselves two points ahead of last season’s pace after 21 games. Last year at this time, they had just survived Brady Tkachuk’s absence for 20 games and things were looking bright.
But when he returned, they lost five of six, all in regulation, a skid which threw them into a dogfight for the playoffs.
Wins in October and November count the same as March or April and it would be nice to see the Senators bank as many points as possible to help position themselves for a top three divisional spot rather than scrambling for every point down the stretch.
They have shown that they can do that the past two seasons. If they are to evolve into a team that can make a run in the playoffs, they need to position themselves early on and these six reasons have them off to the right start.
By Pat Maguire
The Hockey News Ottawa
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