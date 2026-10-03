By The Numbers: Ottawa Senators Opening Night Trivia

This will be the ninth time the Senators have opened their season against the Leafs. Toronto is 1-7 in those games.
The Senators open a brand new season in Toronto on Saturday night. While Montreal has been making a hard push in recent years, the Leafs remain Ottawa's biggest rivals.
Toronto enters this game with a couple of big advantages. Not only are they at home, but they've already knocked the rust off playing two games. But the Senators have history on their side, because they've owned the Leafs on opening night.
With some help from the NHL's game notes, this feels like a good time for some Senators' opening night trivia.
1. What team has faced the Senators the most on opening night?
You're looking at 'em. The NHL schedule maker seems to love the Battle of Ontario to get things started.
Saturday’s game in Toronto will mark the ninth time in franchise history the Sens have started their regular season against the Leafs. That's more than a quarter of their openers and no other opponent comes close to that. Buffalo is the next most common opening night opponent with five.
By the way, when they face them in their first game of the season, the Senators own a 7-1 opening night record against the Leafs. That includes their historic 3-2 win in Toronto in 2005 when Daniel Alfredsson beat Ed Belfour for the first shootout goal and win in NHL history.
With Alfie now pulling on the rope for the Leafs as their new associate coach, this will be a weird one
2. Which Senator had the most points in his opening night debut as captain?
Thomas Chabot will make his debut as Senators captain on Saturday night in Toronto. He's the Sens' 11th captain, but only the 8th full-time one. Led by Alexei Yashin's two-point night, here’s a look at how the other seven full-time captains of the Senators fared in their debut in that role.
Alexei Yashin October 10, 1998 at COL 2 assists
Daniel Alfredsson October 2, 1999 at BUF 1 assist
Brady Tkachuk November 6, 2021 vs TB 1 goal
Erik Karlsson October 9, 2014 at NAS 0 points
Jason Spezza October 4, 2013 at BUF 0 points
Randy Cunneyworth January 22, 1995 at NYI 0 points
Laurie Boschman October 8, 1992 vs MTL 0 points
3. Who has appeared in the most Senators openers?
Chabot will appear in his ninth regular season opener with the Senators on Saturday in Toronto. That will move him into a tie for fifth place for the most regular season openers with the Senators. But he still has a long way to go to catch Chris Phillips.
Chris Phillips 16
Daniel Alfredsson 15
Chris Neil 14
Wade Redden 10
Radek Bonk 9
Thomas Chabot 9
Mike Fisher 9
Zack Smith 9
Jason Spezza 9
4. What's the Sens' Opening Night record under Travis Green?
The Senators are 2-0 under Travis Green on opening night with a pair of wins in the state of Florida. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lighting 5-4 last year and beat the Florida Panthers in 2024, 3-1.
Shane Pinto has been feeling it on those nights, scoring twice against Tampa last year and once against Florida. Linus Ullmark has been the winning goalie in each of the last two openers.
5. What two defensemen share the Senators record for most points on opening night?
Last year in Tampa Bay, Artem Zub became the second Senators defenseman to record three points in a season opener, following Erik Karlsson who's done it twice. Brady Tkachuk became the first Senators player to post three assists in a season opener. He also became the second Senator to post three points in multiple season-opening games, following Karlsson.
6. How many years in a row have the Sens scored in the first period on opening night?
The Senators tend to start well in their season openers. They've scored a goal in the first period in 11 consecutive season openers, which is the longest active streak in the NHL. They're one shy of the record, held by the NY Islanders (1997-2009) and the Boston Bruins (1972-1983).
Here's the current first period goal scoring streak:
Oct. 9, 2025 @ Tampa Dylan Cozens 10:18
Oct. 10, 2024 vs Florida Tim Stützle 5:52
Oct. 11, 2023 @ Carolina Mathieu Joseph 3:14
Oct. 13, 2022 @ Buffalo Brady Tkachuk 10:16
Oct. 14, 2021 vs Toronto Chris Tierney 8:31
Jan. 15, 2021 vs Toronto Thomas Chabot 19:16
Oct. 2, 2019 @ Toronto Brady Tkachuk 0:25
Oct. 4, 2018 vs Chicago Zack Smith 6:47
Oct. 5, 2017 vs Washington Chris Wideman 6:25
Oct. 12, 2016 vs Toronto Bobby Ryan 10:26
Oct. 8, 2015 @ Buffalo Kyle Turris 0:30
7. What's the Senators' record on opening night?
Thanks in large part to their dominance (7-1) over the Leafs, the Senators have the tenth-best points percentage on opening night in NHL history. They've played 33 games, posting a 16-9-8 record (.606).
There it is. Your Sens opening night trivia. Now, let the games begin.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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