Senators Summer: Could Mason McTavish Be The Next Sam Bennett Story?

With size, skill, and local ties, perhaps Mason McTavish is a player who could stabilize the Senators' top-six forward group.
Trading for NHL players is a lot like playing the stock market.
Teams are always on the hunt for depressed assets who, for whatever reason, have underperformed in their current situation but may offer more potential value than the opportunity cost of acquiring them.
A quick glance around the league and several targets immediately come to the forefront. Injuries ravaged Michael Kesselring’s season in Buffalo, and he was frequently made a healthy scratch during the postseason. The hulking defenceman only played one game for the Sabres, logging 4:25 of ice time.
In Anaheim, Olen Zellweger and Mason McTavish were similarly made healthy scratches during the Ducks’ postseason run, the latter of whom has had his name surface in reports within the last week.
Sources indicated to Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch that thSenators were actively scouring the market for a top-six forward, and inevitably, the conversation turned to McTavish.
The 23-year-old centre had a relatively disappointing campaign with the Ducks in which he tallied 17 goals and 41 points in 75 regular season games. It was the fourth consecutive season in which McTavish surpassed 40 points, but the campaign represented a down year after he set career highs in goals (22) and points (52) the season prior.
Naturally, McTavish is going to generate extra interest because he was the third overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and he is a local hockey product. His parents moved from Switzerland, where his father, Dale, played professionally, to Carp when McTavish was just eight years old. McTavish would play for the Ottawa Valley Titans and the Pembroke Lumber Kings before being selected fifth overall in the 2019 OHL Draft by the Peterborough Petes.
There is also the connection to Michael Andlauer and Steve Staios. The two acquired Mason McTavish when they ran the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs. And, in one of his first moves after becoming the Senators’ general manager, Staios hired Dale McTavish as a pro scout.
Beyond those connections, the idea of adding McTavish to the fold is intriguing on several fronts.
A lot of attention has been paid to the idea that the Senators need a quick winger for centre Tim Stützle. Especially in the playoffs, where every microcosm of the game is magnified, there were instances where it looked like the shifty German centre would attack the opposition’s end with possession, only to look for support and find none.
The NHL Edge data is not particularly flattering of McTavish’s skating ability.
He ranks below the 50th percentile in both his max skating speed and each speed-burst metric. His presence, however, would afford the organization the flexibility to consider using Dylan Cozens on the wing - a position where he flourished alongside Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby at the World Championships. Cozens finished the tournament recording four goals and seven points in 10 games.
His max skating speed of 22.40 miles per hour ranked in the 84th percentile, while his 22+ miles per hour bursts ranked in the 91st percentile. Cozens had a resurgent 2025-26 campaign, scoring 28 goals and 59 points. They represented his highest totals since his breakout 2022-23 season in Buffalo.
Given the opportunity cost required to acquire a more proven scorer, it may benefit the Senators to target McTavish as a second-line centre and elevate an internal option like Cozens.
Perhaps the organization has suspicions that Cozens’ strong play in 2025-26 was primarily driven by the team’s structure and the fact that his most common linemate was Brady Tkachuk. If the physical, shot-generating Tkachuk is moved off Cozens’ wing and there are concerns that the centre will be hampered by that fact, it could make sense to use Cozens on the wing.
McTavish’s underlying metrics are a bit of a mixed bag to this point. Offensively, there are reasons to believe that his offence can play up.
According to HockeyViz, McTavish’s isolated offensive impacts were strong.
And, when he was on the ice, Anaheim did a significantly better job at generating chances.
The opposite can be said about his defence.
The defensive impacts make sense because the Ducks played a run-and-gun style. They ranked in the top five in shot generation at five-on-five, but gave up almost as many chances as they generated, with the fifth-highest expected goals allowed per 60 in the league.
McTavish played predominantly with rookie Beckett Sennecke and sophomore Cutter Gauthier, so given the team’s structure and the inexperience of his line, it is reasonable to understand why his line gave up its share of scoring chances. Granted, despite that rate, the line still generated 56.55 percent of the shots (CF%), 54.48 percent of the shots on goal (SF%), 56.21 percent of the total goals (GF%), and 58.65 percent of the expected goals (xGF%) per Evolving-Hockey.
The buy-in from the players in Ottawa under Travis Green’s watch has created strong structure and ushered in impressive underlying metrics for seemingly every player. With McTavish’s competitiveness, the hope would be that he could buy in and be part of the solution. His age would certainly align with the window created by the average age of the Senators’ young core.
His situation is reminiscent of what another high pick, Sam Bennett (fourth overall, 2014), experienced in Calgary. After some mildly productive years, Bennett was dealt, in his age-24 season, to the Florida Panthers for a 2022 sixth-round pick and Emil Heineman, along with a 2022 second-round pick. In Florida, Bennett flourished and became an important cog on two championship teams.
McTavish may not develop into Bennett, but the situations are similar. And for that, I believe there is enough under the hood to explore what it may take to bring the centre to Ottawa. The cost will assuredly be higher than what the Panthers paid for Bennett in 2021, but if the Senators perform their due diligence and find that the projected future value outweighs what they would have to give up now, it would make sense.
And if not McTavish, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Senators expand their search for a top-six forward beyond just wingers. If there is one common theme to Steve Staios and his management group, it is that they are diligent and will explore all of their options to make this group better.
By Graeme Nichols
The Hockey News