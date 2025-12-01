Dallas 6 Ottawa 1: Senators Put Up Another Rough Third Period Performance

Wyatt Johnston continues to make a compelling case to be on our Olympic team.

Johnston recorded his fourth career NHL hat trick, including two power-play goals, as the Dallas Stars dismantled the Senators 6-1 on Sunday night at American Airlines Center. Johnston now has an NHL-leading 12 power-play goals and finished the night with his second four-point game in less than a week.

Jason Robertson was also rolling for Dallas, scoring the game-winning goal and adding two assists in his 400th career NHL game. Mavrik Bourque and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who are an outrageous 10-1-1 in their last 12 games.

For Ottawa, Jake Sanderson's goal provided the only run support for Senators goalie Linus Ullmark, who wasn't their savior, nor did he get much help. Ullmark's shaky early-season numbers have been improving in the past couple of weeks, but allowing six goals on 26 shots will undo some of those statistical repairs.

But Sens defenders had several instances where they left Dallas forwards open in dangerous spots, serving up high-danger opportunities for one of the hottest teams in hockey. Down 3-1 after 40 minutes, it marked the second consecutive third period where the Sens weren't very good.

Johnston and Robertson now share the Stars’ team lead with 16 goals each, tied for fourth in the NHL. Robertson has points in 10 of his last 11 games, with 13 goals and nine assists, while Johnston’s power-play performance keeps him in the discussion for Canadian international duty this February. Only six Canadian skaters have more points (30) than him.

“It would be amazing to go,” Johnston told NHL.com after his four-point performance on Wednesday in Edmonton. “For me, it’s just trying to do the best I can to help the Stars win, and that will also help my chances of trying to make that team as well. That would be awesome and a huge honour.”

Dallas backup Casey DeSmith stopped all 15 Sens shots he faced. The result drops Ottawa to 12-9-4, and 3-3 on this road trip, leaving them outside of the Eastern playoff picture and setting up a big game in Montreal on Tuesday.

For the record, the Sens now finish the month at 6-4-3. It's their first time above .500 for the month since 2016-17, but these past couple of November outings, including Friday's shaky finish in St. Louis, haven't exactly set the table for a promising December.

That being said, it is the end of a busy, difficult road trip, which, for all intents and purposes, is now over. The Senators have one more road game, but it's just up the road in Montreal on Tuesday.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa

This article was originally published at The Hockey News Ottawa.

