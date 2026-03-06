David Perron Trade Leaves Senators With Ample Cap Space To Deal At Deadline

The organization announced that they had moved the impending unrestricted free agent to the division rival Detroit Red Wings for a conditional fourth-round pick. The conditions of the pick are outlined as follows: provided Perron plays in a regular season game for the Wings before the end of the year, Ottawa will receive a 2026 fourth-round pick. If the Red Wings advance to the second round of the postseason and Perron plays in more than 50 percent of the games, that fourth-round pick will become a 2026 third.