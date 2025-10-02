Reviewing Four Of The Nastiest Moments From Senators–Canadiens On Tuesday

The Ottawa Senators wrapped up their six-day, two-game Quebec City stop on Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in preseason action. On the scoreboard, the game meant nothing. But on the ice, it turned into a night of bad blood, dirty hits, and settling scores.

It was compelling theatre for fans, but for head coaches Martin St. Louis and Travis Green, it was a wasted opportunity to evaluate players and fine-tune systems. As expected, the nastiness spilled over to social media on Wednesday, with Sens fans and Habs fans going at each other over who started what.

Here are four of the most talked-about nasty moments from Tuesday night’s game. This obviously isn't the complete gospel, because no one sees everything that happens on the ice, and they certainly don't hear everything that might be said, which could spark a fight, hack, or hit that otherwise seems random. And even if they could see and heat it all, everyone interprets things differently.

But I've watched the video carefully, and here's my evaluation of what I think happened in each case.

1. Hayden Hodgson’s Hit from Behind on Alex Newhook

At 16:54 of the second period, Ottawa forward Hayden Hodgson delivered a dangerous hit from behind on Montreal’s Alex Newhook. Hodgson, who got a brief NHL look at the end of last season, is fighting to earn a role with the Senators through physical play. But in his eagerness to impress in that area, he crossed the line.

It was the kind of reckless finish that happens when a player is desperate to make an impact. Hodgson was fined by the NHL on Wednesday, and was fortunate he didn't get suspended. Even more fortunately, Newhook wasn’t seriously injured.

2. Struble’s Cross-Check to Jeník’s Face Was An Accident

Emotions were high in the stoppage right after Hodgson’s hit, as players began jawing. Sens winger David Perron lightly cross-checked Montreal defenseman Jayden Struble. It was nothing. Jenik moved in, and Struble responded by cross-checking him at roughly the same angle Perron had. But Perron got his stick in the way so Struble's stick slid up Perron's and accidentally caught Jeník in the face. Still a penalty, of course. But Struble had no intent, in my opinion, to strike Jenik in the face.

The result, though, was predictable: fights broke out. Arber Xhekaj tangled with Zack MacEwen, while Struble himself squared off with Jeník. The Canadiens got the big upper hand in both scraps.

3. Florian Xhekaj vs. Carter Yakemchuk

Third period now. Montreal’s Jake Evans bumped into Dylan Cozens in a light reverse hit at the Canadiens' blue line. Down 5-0 now, MacEwen didn't like it, so he bodied an unsuspecting Evans after the whistle, shoving him during the hit so he was teetering on top of the boards at the Habs bench. A roughing penalty for sure, but the Xhekaj brothers then both jumped into the scrum to rain blows down on MacEwen.

I swear, it reminded me of Slapshot in the scene where the Hansen brothers worked over an opponent together in the corner, and he just topples over sideways when they skate away.

With 19-year-old Carter Yakemchuk — the Senators’ top prospect — seeing 3 or 4 Canadiens all giving MacEwen the business, he came in to try and even out the numbers. He pulled the younger Xhekaj out of the melee, and the Habs’ minor-league tough guy took that as a challenge to fight. hammering Yakemchuk with six fast, hard punches. Wailing on a team's top prospect will never be appreciated, but what I had a way bigger problem with was Xhekaj's move at the end of it.

He grabbed Yakemchuk by the front of his shoulders and pulled him backwards to throw him awkwardly and violently to the ice. Thankfully, Yakemchuk landed flat on his upper back, but watching the replay, if you told me he ended up with a right knee injury, a shoulder injury, a neck injury, or a concussion, I would believe you.

That's judo, pro wrestling or MMA. If I had to pick any incident that should have earned a suspension on Tuesday night, it was that one, even over the Hodgson hit.

Credit to Cozens, who tried to intervene but was restrained by one of the Canadiens.

4. Nick Cousins Slashes Ivan Demidov

The last incident I reviewed (there were others) came just over a minute after the Yakemchuk incident. Sens forward Nick Cousins decided to go after Ottawa’s top offensive prospect, Ivan Demidov. Cousins first lined him up for a long run along the boards, then chased him up ice and capped it with a slash to the wrist.

The NHL fined Cousins for the slash on Wednesday. It was unquestionably a dirty play. But in context, it was a direct response to the dirty play that had just happened to Yakemchuk.

Final Word

Tuesday night’s tilt in Quebec City was about emotion, payback, and grudges. With the Senators and Canadiens meeting again on Saturday, this time in Montreal, both teams would ideally like to get back to hockey and get ready for their season openers. But the way these two teams hate on each other, they may not be able to help themselves, so I feel like there's a good chance they take it into the gutter again. If they do, I guess Sportsnet will just have to bite the bullet and deal with the record ratings.

