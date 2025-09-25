Former Senator Josh Norris Embraces New Opportunity To Prove Himself

The trade last season that sent Josh Norris to the Buffalo Sabres was met with mixed emotions. On one hand, the 26-year-old center is a former first-round pick with undeniable talent who still hasn’t reached his full ceiling as a potential NHL star. His 35-goal campaign in just 66 games during the 2021–22 season proved he had elite scoring ability.

Norris was so popular in Ottawa at one point that a Sens fan got a giant tattoo of Norris' face on his stomach. The deal even left captain Brady Tkachuk fighting off tears when talking to the media about his close friend's exit.

On the other hand, patience was also wearing thin in Ottawa with Norris’ perpetually injured shoulder. Many fans had lost faith that he could stay healthy. So when Ottawa traded him to Buffalo for Dylan Cozens — two years younger, historically more durable, and on a slightly more affordable contract — the deal made perfect sense.

Concerns about Norris’ durability were reinforced almost immediately. Just three games after the March 6 trade to Buffalo, he was shut down for the remainder of the Sabres' season with the same shoulder issue that has plagued his career.

Six months later, as he has so many times before, Norris arrived at training camp having to field questions about that shoulder — only now the questions are coming at him in a Buffalo accent.

Meeting with Sabres media earlier this week, Norris says his health is finally in a good place as he opens his first NHL season not wearing the Senators’ centurion crest. Now he's hopeful that he can settle in, have a great year, and stay healthy for a long time.

"Just with the amount of time that I've missed over the last three or four years. I still really feel that I have a lot to prove and just to prove it to myself, really, so that's probably the thing I'm most excited about individually," Norris said.

He says he returned to full health in early May, which allowed him to enjoy a complete offseason of training for the first time in years.

“It’s been probably about three years, honestly, since I’ve had a full summer of training and just not having to really worry about anything major," Norris said. "So it’s definitely nice to just go into the summer and kind of have a plan and just stick to it. So yeah, I feel really good. I had a great summer and I’m excited for the season.”

Norris spent a lot of his summer in Plymouth, Michigan, skating in a pro group loaded with USA and Michigan hockey royalty. It's a pro skate that rivals Drake Batherson's out east, training with the likes of Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.

“It’s like the Hughes (brothers), Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski, Kyle Connor, Alex DeBrincat, the Caufields, Connor Hellebuyck, Alex Turcotte, and Adam Fantilli. I’m probably missing a few guys, but yeah, we had a great group.”

In Buffalo, Norris is expected to have some great talent around him as well. He's tracking to be on the top line, centering fellow first-rounders Tage Thompson and Zach Benson. While both wingers look forward to Norris setting them up offensively, Benson is hoping Norris sets him up off the ice. Norris wore No. 13 in his brief Sabres stint last spring because Benson already had his familiar No. 9, but the rookie handed it over this summer.

“Yeah, I was wondering if I should text him or not," Norris said. "I’ve worn 9 for a lot of my career. So I just thought I’d text him one night, and he was nice enough to kind of give it up to me, so I appreciate that. It's just a number that I’m comfortable with. I think a number is kind of part of your identity, and like I said, it's nice for Benny to give that to me. It just feels like a number that’s home.”

So what did Benson, who makes almost ten times less money than Norris, get in return?

“I mean, you guys have seen number exchanges in the past, whether it’s a watch or certain things," Norris said. We’re still kind of working on what we’re doing, but yeah, you guys will probably see it one way or the other in a little bit. It’s a work in progress.”

The swap of the No. 9 jersey has the potential to be a great trade, and so does the Norris-for-Cozens deal, but only if the former Senator fan favourite can finally shake that damn injury bug.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa

