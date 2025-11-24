Weekly Farm Report: Embrun's Jackson Parsons Gets Shutout For The Kids, But Belleville Senators' Win Streak Ends In Laval

There was a bit of everything mixed in for the Belleville Senators over the course of their three games last week.

After blanking the Toronto Marlies 4-0 in front of 4,000+ students during the club's first-ever School Day Game, the Senators suffered one tight loss in Laval and had one rough outing against the Rocket as well. The defeats in Laval halted Belleville's respective four-game win streak and five-game point streak, with the Senators still entering the week fourth in the North Division standings.

Here's your recap of the three games:

Wednesday, November 19, 2025: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Toronto Marlies - 0﻿﻿

The Belleville Senators were back home for their first-ever school day game against the Toronto Marlies, securing a 4-0 win. Rookie goaltender Jackson Parsons, an Embrun native, stopped 25 of 25 shots to earn his third win of the season and first career American Hockey League shutout. Oskar Pettersson, Carter Yakemchuk, Arthur Kaliyev, and Jan Jenik all scored for the Senators.﻿﻿

GAME RECAP | BOX SCORE

Friday, November 21, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Laval Rocket - 4 (OT)﻿﻿

The Belleville Senators began a four-game road trip with a pair of games in Laval against the Rocket, and came out on the wrong end of a 4-3 overtime defeat in their first visit to Place Bell this season.

Arthur Kaliyev extended his goal-scoring streak to seven games by scoring his 10th goal of the campaign, while defender Scott Harrington tallied his first goal as a Senator, and Xavier Bourgault scored in the final minute to force overtime. Mads Sogaard stopped 33 of 37 shots he faced in his first start since being injured at Toronto in late October.﻿﻿

GAME RECAP | BOX SCORE

Saturday, November 22, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Laval Rocket - 7﻿﻿

The Belleville Senators couldn't stop a barrage of bears from Laval Rocket fans, or goals from the Rocket themselves last Saturday, losing 7-2 at Place Bell during the Laval Teddy Bear Toss.

Belleville was only down a goal heading into the third period, after Phil Daoust and Wyatt Bongiovanni had scored earlier in the game, but the Rocket would take off for four goals in the final frame and run away with things in a feisty and physical affair. Jackson Parsons suffered his first defeat of the season, stopping 30 of 37 shots against.﻿﻿

GAME RECAP | BOX SCORE

Recent Transactions﻿﻿

Nov. 18/25: #33 Lassi Thomson (D) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Nov. 18/25: #12 Danny Katic (LW) - ADD - Recalled from loan to Allen (ECHL)

Nov. 18/25: #34 Stephen Halliday (C) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Nov. 22/25: #33 Lassi Thomson (D) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Nov. 22/25: #15 Olle Lycksell (RW) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Nov. 22/25: #48 Dennis Gilbert (D) - ADD - Loaned from Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Senators Prospect Watch: Seven Future Sens Who Are Getting Noticed

Several promising young talents in the Sens system are making their mark at lower levels this season.

Statistical Leaders﻿﻿

Points: Philippe Daoust (C) - 18 (T-4th in AHL)

Goals: Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 10 (T-2nd in AHL)

Assists: Stephen Halliday (C) - 15 (T-3rd in AHL)

Power Play Goals: Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 5 (T-1st in AHL)

Goals Against Average: Jackson Parsons - 2.26

Save Percentage: Jackson Parsons - 9.30

The B-Sens continue their four-game road trip and run against Canadian opponents in Winnipeg this week against the Manitoba Moose (AHL Affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets). They'll take part in the Moose School Day Game on Tuesday morning (11:30 a.m. ET) and then go back to a normal evening puck drop at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday (8:00 p.m. ET).

You can follow all the action by listening on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, or watching along on AHL TV on FloHockey. After returning from Manitoba on Thursday, the Senators will play 12 of their next 14 games on home ice, including Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30 against the Providence Bruins for Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend.

More Sens Headlines at The Hockey News Ottawa:



Former Senators Prospect Finally Finds NHL Home With Rival Boston Bruins

Without His Wingman, Sens Top Gun Stützle Continues Relentless Drive To Improve

Senators Place Swedish Winger On Waivers

NHL Insider Says Senators Are 'Looking To Hit A Home Run' On The Trade Market

Senators Have Big UFA Contract Decisions In Next Few Years (Who Stays And Who Goes?)