Longtime NHL Defenseman Calvin de Haan Admits He Would Have Loved To Play For His Hometown Senators

After years of cheering for Ottawa as a kid, the veteran defenseman admits that he tried for several years to sign with his hometown team.
The 2025-26 hockey season was an adjustment for Calvin de Haan.
After a lengthy NHL career that began as a first-round pick of the New York Islanders, the 35-year-old defenseman played in Sweden's top league this season with Rögle BK Angelholm. They went all the way to the final last month, before falling to the champs, Skellefteå AIK.
Sweden was de Haan's fallback position this season because after 679 NHL games with six teams, the phone stopped ringing. So he opted for a contract to play in Europe for the first time.
Looking back, his very brief time with the New York Rangers last year probably didn't help his cause.
After Colorado traded de Haan last March, the Rangers immediately used him for three games, and he wasn't on the ice for a single goal against. It was a 4-0 win over Nashville, a 4-0 win over the Islanders, and a 3-2 overtime loss to Washington.
It was a fabulous start for de Haan, who had just come from playoff-bound Colorado, where he had played 44 games.
But in reality, his fabulous start was also the end.
For some reason, head coach Peter Laviolette, who was a month away from being fired by the Rangers, made de Haan a healthy scratch for the rest of the season (20 games).
Near the end of that stretch, de Haan finally voiced his displeasure to the media.
According to New York Post writer Mollie Walker, de Haan walked past reporters and commented on how it’s all finally over. "He said something to the effect of, ‘How about the way I’ve been treated here? It’s f****d.’"
The veteran NHL player had every right to be upset, but his comments made headlines and might have served as a red flag to NHL teams who might otherwise have seen him as a depth option for this season.
But that's old news, water under the bridge.
While speaking this week on the Coming in Hot podcast with Brent Wallace and former Senator Jason York, de Haan talked about how he enjoyed his first season of hockey on a different continent. His team made the final, and he had great respect for the level of play.
When Wallace asked if he had ever wanted to play for the Senators, de Haan says he would have been all over that, including this season.
"In the past, I'd probably say even this past summer, probably three or four summers (in all), coming off my deal with Chicago there, I was trying to sign in Ottawa for years, and it just never came to fruition, unfortunately. Would have loved to (play there).
"I was a Sens fan growing up. I grew up watching Yorkie and those early 2000s teams. I think all the way to 2008, there was a pretty solid run of Sens hockey there. And those teams could have won Cups."
So why didn't things come together? It would appear that Pierre Dorion and now Steve Staios simply didn't see it as a fit.
"I think it was just, you know, they were looking for something else. But I would have loved it."
De Haan is also loving his new hockey chapter in Sweden, though, and unlike his last NHL stop, his new team's bosses love him back. He signed a one-year deal with Rögle BK last summer, and it wasn't long before they wanted more.
They signed the Manotick resident to a two-year extension in November.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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