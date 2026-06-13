Former Senators Forward Retires From Hockey At 34

After missing all of this season following hip surgery, Max McCormick ended his professional career at age 34 this week.
After more than a decade in pro hockey, former Senator Max McCormick has called it a career.
The decision came after the 34-year-old had hip surgery and was forced to miss the entire 2025-26 AHL season. He had appeared only 19 games the season before, so he's had some time to adjust to the idea of not playing.
McCormick was a fan favourite as the captain of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the top farm club of the Seattle Kraken. He retires as the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (67), ranking second all-time in points (140), and having played in the third-most games in team history (158).
McCormick was part of the Senators organization for four and a half seasons, suiting up for 71 games with Ottawa. He was a 2011 6th-round pick coming out of the USHL. He played the next three years at Ohio State with Ryan Dzingel, who was picked one round later in that same draft.
“The decision to retire from the game I have loved for as long as I can remember has not been easy, and as much as I wish I could play forever, it’s time to hang up the skates,” McCormick said in a Firebirds website press release.
McCormick made his NHL debut on Oct. 24, 2015 and scored his first career NHL goal in his tenth career game on Jan. 7, 2016.
After splitting time between Binghamton/Belleville and Ottawa, McCormick was traded to the Colorado Avalanche organization for J.C. Beaudin. Beaudin played 22 games for Ottawa, posting one assist.
McCormick later had stops with the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken. He was named the first captain in Firebirds’ history and served in the role in each of his four years. While the last two were write-offs, the first two were excellent.
In those two campaigns, McCormick not only found a scoring touch he'd never enjoyed before, but he also helped lead the Firebirds to back-to-back appearances in the final.
“Looking back on my career, I’m filled with nothing but gratitude and pride. Hockey has given me so many great memories, lifelong friendships, and opportunities I could have never imagined. I’m thankful to every organization, teammate, coach, and fan who was a part of my journey.
"I will forever cherish everything this game has given me.”
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News