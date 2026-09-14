Former Senators Goalie Reportedly Finds New NHL Home At 39

Talbot is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, which would be his ninth NHL team.
Former Senators goalie Cam Talbot appears to have found another NHL home.
According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the 39-year-old is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets at some point on Monday. The Jackets haven't confirmed anything yet, but the deal is said to be worth $950,000. PuckPedia reports that the deal includes up to $700,000 in bonuses if he plays 40 games.
If it gets done, Columbus will be the ninth team of Talbot’s NHL career.
Talbot signed with the New York Rangers as a free agent in 2010 and became Henrik Lundqvist’s backup for two years. After that, his stops included the Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, and, of course, the Senators.
Talbot spent the past two years in Detroit and last season posted a 12-9-6 record with a 3.19 goals-against average and an .883 save percentage over 34 appearances.
Those numbers, combined with his age, left Talbot unsigned as training camps approached, but in Columbus, Elvis had left the building.
Elvis Merzlikins' shoulder surgery last month created an opportunity for Talbot. The Jackets aren't sure yet when Merzlikins will be ready to return, but he certainly won't be ready to start the season.
Jet Greaves is expected to enter the season as Columbus’s starter, while Columbus also signed journeyman Pheonix Copley.
Talbot’s time in Ottawa was brief and probably remembered most for the ill-advised trade that brought him to the Senators.
In July 2022, the Sens acquired the veteran from Minnesota in a one-for-one deal for Filip Gustavsson, whose previous season in the capital hadn't been particularly impressive.
GM Pierre Dorion was looking for immediate stability. Instead, he watched Gustavsson provide it for the Wild, while Talbot lasted only one season in Ottawa.
At 39 and still unsigned as September arrived, Talbot has probably begun to think seriously about life after hockey. Instead, the unexpected opening in Columbus has given him at least one more kick at the can.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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