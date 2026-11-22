Ottawa Senators
624 Members•3,075 Posts
Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 6:24 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 6:24 PM
Updated Nov 22, 2026 6:44 PM
Drake Batherson joked that he would be willing to give Sidney Crosby his house if the Penguins superstar came to the Senators. It's a fun thought, an exciting idea, but there are some pretty big obstacles in the way.
Drake Batherson is apparently prepared to go to some serious lengths to help bring Sidney Crosby to Ottawa.
Asked this weekend about the possibility of his friend and summer training partner joining the Senators, Batherson said he didn't know what Crosby was going to do, but joked that he'd give Crosby his house if that's what it took.
Drake Batherson had an amusing answer when asked about the idea of Sidney Crosby joining the Senators (Senators YouTube).More Videos
That's quite an offer, but Batherson is likely aware of two things. Crosby would obviously never hold him to that, and the idea of him coming here is a long shot. A very long shot.
Considering the way the Senators have played this season, you can understand why the idea of adding one of the greatest players in NHL history would get people excited.
Related stories
As Crosby pushes 40, the Penguins aren't seen as contenders, so they're already in seller mode. Whether Crosby finishes his career in Pittsburgh is being left up to him.
And yes, Steve Staios took in a Penguins game in Nashville this weekend, though it's not clear if he was scouting a Penguin or if his plan is to catch a Predator.
The latest dialogue about Crosby in the Ottawa media comes entirely from a fun question lobbed at Batherson during Saturday morning's media scrum. And his good-humoured answer made headlines.
Crosby is a Nova Scotia native, just like Batherson, and the two have a long friendship that emerged from those years of summer pro skates out east. There's also the appealing idea of Crosby helping to solve the league's worst power play, and boosting a team that already stands fourth overall in the NHL.
Yes, even at 39, Crosby would look pretty good wearing a Senators jersey.
But before anyone offers to help Batherson pack up his stuff, there are a bunch of reasons why it's not in the cards. And the biggest one is...
1. Crosby Has to Want to Leave Pittsburgh
This is the biggest obstacle of them all.
Crosby has spent his whole career with the Penguins. He's won three Cups in Pitt, become the face of the franchise and built a legacy that makes him one of the greatest players in Pittsburgh sports history.
He's also got a full no-move clause, meaning he has total control over whether he's traded and where he goes. Crosby's agent, Pat Brisson, told TSN that his client isn't rushing into anything.
That's for sure.
The Penguins haven't won a playoff series in the past eight years, and yet Crosby has stayed every year. This close to the end, at 39, why would he suddenly choose now to go off and chase a Cup? He could have done that years ago.
Crosby has a chance to spend his entire career with one franchise, something increasingly rare in professional sports. And with his NHL sunset now in sight, there's no indication he wants to give that up.
But let's say he does...
2. The Senators Would Have to Give Up a Fortune
Even as a 39-year-old rental, acquiring Crosby will cost a lot, and if he's willing to go to more than just one team, there will be a bidding war. What would the Senators have to offer Kyle Dubas to win that war?
Would it be a first-round pick? A top prospect? Or an emerging young NHL player? The answer might be "yes." It might actually cost them all three if they're to fend off other suitors around the league.
That's a lot to give up for a player who's 40 next August and approaching the end of his career.
So Staios has to be mindful of the long-term picture. After the long rebuild, his team's fan base needs a period of sustained success like they had through the first decade of the millennium.
Crosby could certainly help the Senators win right now. But the price of acquiring him could weaken the future.
3. Ottawa Wouldn't Be His Only Option
The Senators are enjoying an outstanding start to the season. They're young, talented and clearly heading in the right direction. But if Crosby becomes available, there would be interest from several established contenders.
If he leaves Pittsburgh, the obvious motivation would be another championship. As good as the Sens are, he might ask himself, "Do the Sens represent my very best chance to win this season?"
The Senators could make a compelling pitch, but they'd be competing against organizations with more recent playoff success and championship credentials.
And because Crosby controls his destination, the Penguins couldn't simply accept the highest offer.
4. The Salary Cap
Crosby carries an $8.7 million cap hit this season. That's a total bargain considering the level he's still capable of playing at.
But 8.7 shmill is still 8.7 shmill.
According to PuckPedia.com, the Sens have $2,453,719 in available cap space. Even with the prorated cap hit of a midseason acquisition, adding Crosby would likely require some financial gymnastics.
And it's not as simple as moving out a big money player. Any player like that, one who'd be of interest to the Penguins, is also important to the Sens' current chances.
And then there's the question of what happens beyond this season. Would Crosby want to sign another contract? Another $8.7 million a year contract, or something more?
It's all do-able, but it adds another layer that Staios would have to consider.
But Never Say Never
Of course, stranger things have happened in hockey, so Crosby's situation is still worth watching. He's in the final year of his contract, the Penguins are struggling, and nothing lasts forever.
For now, Batherson's generous offer makes for a fun story, and if Crosby decides to take him up on it, perhaps the Sens can work the house into the trade package.
At least it wouldn't count against the cap.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy