From Brady Tkachuk To Tim Stützle: The Most Popular Gear Among Senators Players

When it comes to sticks, there’s a pretty clear trend inside the Senators dressing room. CCM and Bauer dominate the room almost evenly, but the most popular individual model is the CCM Tacks XF Ghost. Players like Tim Stützle, Ridly Greig, Shane Pinto, Fabian Zetterlund, Nick Jensen and Tyler Kleven are all using it right now. On the Bauer side, the Vapor FLYLITE is also extremely popular, used by Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, Stephen Halliday and Carter Yakemchuk. Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson stand out a little from the crowd, both using TRUE HZRDUS Smokes.