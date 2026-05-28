From Brady Tkachuk To Tim Stützle: The Most Popular Gear Among Senators Players
Here's a quick glance at the latest high-performance sticks, skates, and protective gear that the Senators' stars rely on.
Whether you're a beer leaguer or have a son or daughter who plays minor hockey, it's always fun to check out the latest hockey gear. And given the choice between grabbing the latest from Dynaflash Superswell or wearing what the pros wear, we'd all prefer the latter.
So, what helmet does Brady Tkachuk wear? What stick does Tim Stützle use? What about Jake Sanderson’s choice of skates?
PuckPedia and GearGeek keep track of what every NHL player uses, whether it's their stick, skates, gloves, helmet, pants or even visor. So as pricey as it is, if you want to dress like the pros, here are the most popular choices among Ottawa Senators players right now.
Sticks
When it comes to sticks, there’s a pretty clear trend inside the Senators dressing room. CCM and Bauer dominate the room almost evenly, but the most popular individual model is the CCM Tacks XF Ghost. Players like Tim Stützle, Ridly Greig, Shane Pinto, Fabian Zetterlund, Nick Jensen and Tyler Kleven are all using it right now. On the Bauer side, the Vapor FLYLITE is also extremely popular, used by Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, Stephen Halliday and Carter Yakemchuk. Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson stand out a little from the crowd, both using TRUE HZRDUS Smokes.
Skates
Skates are much more heavily tilted toward Bauer. A large portion of the Senators roster wears some version of the Bauer Vapor FlyLite skate, including Batherson, Chabot, Dylan Cozens, Greig, Halliday, Stützle and Tkachuk. A few players go with the Bauer Supreme line, while the blazing fast Sanderson skates in TRUE SVH customs.
Gloves
For gloves, Bauer and CCM once again split most of the room. Bauer Vapor HyperLite gloves are especially popular among the Senators’ skilled forwards, including Batherson, Dylan Cozens, Halliday and Stützle. Meanwhile, several players lean toward CCM’s JetSpeed or Tacks models. Tkachuk rolls with TRUE Catalyst 9X gloves.
Helmets
When it comes to helmets, Bauer appears to have the edge. The Bauer Re-Akt 150 is the Senators’ most common choice and is worn by players like Batherson, Chabot, Dylan Cozens, Halliday, Stützle and Yakemchuk. Brady Tkachuk wears a Bauer Re-Akt 95, while several others stick with CCM Super Tacks helmets.
Pants
Pants are probably the least exciting category, but they still show a trend. Almost the entire team wears either CCM or Bauer pants, with CCM holding a slight edge overall. Jordan Spence is one of the few exceptions, wearing Warrior pants.
Visors
And finally, even visors have trends. Oakley is by far the most popular visor brand among Ottawa players, especially the Oakley 831 and Oakley 825 models. A handful of players, including Giroux and Tkachuk, wear Bauer 55P X Cut visors instead.
Goalies
The goaltending gear is even less varied. Linus Ullmark, James Reimer and Leevi Meriläinen all rely heavily on Bauer equipment, while TRUE skates have also become a popular choice among Ottawa’s goalies. All three wore TRUE Stock Two Piece skates.
So there it is, a snapshot of what your favourite players are wearing. You may need to bump up your credit limit a little, but happy shopping!
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa Senators site. Read more at THN.com/Ottawa.