Game Day Preview: Sanderson Injury Forces Senators To Rework Their Blue Line In Vancouver

If they can win on Monday against the worst team in the NHL, the Senators will move to within three points of a playoff spot.
With a record of 7-1-2 in their last ten games, Ottawa Senators head coach Travis Green probably isn't thrilled about having to mess with his lineup.
But the injury bug has forced his hand.
Green announced on Monday that his best defenseman, Jake Sanderson, is listed as week-to-week with a probable shoulder injury suffered on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken. So, that means one lineup change, but it also knocks over several dominoes.
Nikolas Matinpalo, who's only played two NHL games in 2026, will dress on Monday night for the Senators' game in Vancouver, and Sanderson's absence also means that other defensemen are forced to move higher up in the blue line batting order.
But don't talk to the Canucks and their fan base about the challenges of adjusting to lineup changes. Quite frankly, they don't want to hear it.
Since December, through various trades, the Canucks have said goodbye to team captain Quinn Hughes, along with Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Conor Garland, Lukas Reichel, and David Kampf.
As a sidebar, it's quite remarkable that the Canucks held on to veterans Teddy Blueger and Evander Kane at the deadline when both are UFAs this summer. They're not in the team's rebuilding plans and probably don't want to be.
Get something for them.
After winning 50 games and finishing first in the Pacific Division two seasons ago, Vancouver is now the worst team in the NHL, and it isn't particularly close. The Canucks are 10 points behind the second-worst team, the New York Rangers.
James Reimer is expected to start for the Senators against Kevin Lankinen for Vancouver. Stephen Halliday is sitting for a third straight game, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 23-year-old back in Belleville soon to get some playing time.
Here's how the Sens and Canucks will line it up on Monday night (9 pm, Prime, RDS)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux Brady Tkachuk - Dylan Cozens - Ridly Greig Nick Cousins - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio Warren Foegele - Lars Eller - Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot - Artem Zub Nikolas Matinpalo - Nick Jensen Tyler Kleven - Jordan Spence
James Reimer Linus Ullmark
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander Liam Ohgren - Marco Rossi - Brock Boeser Evander Kane - Aatu Raty - Drew O’Connor Max Sasson - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson
Elias Nils Pettersson - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tom Willander Zeev Buium - Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen Nikita Tolopilo
According to NHL.com, Kane missed game-day practice, and Brock Boeser left early, but both are expected to play. If one of them can't go, 6-foot-9 Curtis Douglas will draw into the lineup. The former Belleville Senator was picked up off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.