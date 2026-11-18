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Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2026 11:18 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 11:18 PM
With Grand Theft Auto VI about to drop, two generations of Senators goaltenders have very different stories about their passion for gaming. One of them says GTA may have contributed to his worst season in Ottawa.
Craig Anderson and Linus Ullmark apparently have more in common than just being starting goaltenders for the Senators.
Both have a passion for video games, although one of them admits his gaming habit may have wrecked an NHL season for him.
With Rockstar Games set to release the sixth instalment of its wildly popular Grand Theft Auto franchise this week, Anderson appeared on the Absolute Non-Sens podcast with Ian Mendes and Jackson Starr to discuss his own experiences with the game."
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Anderson, arguably the greatest goaltender in Senators history based on his overall body of work with the club, said his obsession with Grand Theft Auto may have gone a little too far.
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"My worst season that I felt I had in Ottawa was the year that 'Grand Theft Auto V' came out," Anderson said. "Direct correlation. Just a time suck. You'd play after a (hockey) game, you'd get home 11-11:30, you'd start playing that game and it'd be 4 am and you'd be like, 'I'm not even tired'."
If we check into Anderson's timeline, that means his "worst season" was 2013-14, which certainly tracks.
Anderson was coming off an outstanding 2012-13 campaign, putting up a .941 save percentage and a 1.69 goals-against average in 24 appearances. That was the lockout-shortened 48-game season, when the Senators advanced to the second round before losing to Pittsburgh.
But then GTA 5 came out that fall, and Anderson's numbers took a major hit and the Sens missed the playoffs. His save percentage was still good, but dropped to .911, while his goals-against average ballooned to 3.00.
Was it all because of video games? As Daniel Alfredsson said during the playoff series a few months before, probably not.
But the former Sens goalie, now 45, certainly thinks there might have been a connection.
For current Senators starter Linus Ullmark, video games have also been part of life away from the rink.
But unlike Anderson's late-night GTA marathons, Ullmark has worked gaming into a routine that doesn't interfere with his sleep.
In an appearance on the Daily Faceoff podcast last fall with his former Buffalo goalie partner, Carter Hutton, Ullmark revealed that he doesn't follow one of hockey's most cherished traditions: the ol' game-day nap.
"People see me as a little bit of an abnormality in the hockey world because everybody loves their naps," Ullmark said. "I have not taken a nap throughout my whole career."
Instead, Ullmark spends some of that afternoon downtime playing computer games.
Ullmark's game of choice at the time of that interview was Dota 2, a popular game with a massive international esports following.
"It's my way of getting away from the game of hockey and think about nothing else," Ullmark said. "I get to keep up with my friends from back home as well."
With the time difference, Ullmark's afternoons often line up perfectly with his friends' evenings back in Sweden.
That gives him a chance to connect with people he might otherwise go nine or ten months without seeing. He even brings his gaming equipment on road trips and has been a guest on esports YouTube channels.
But unlike Anderson during his GTA days, Ullmark knows when to shut 'er down.
"I'm not staying up until 1 am or something playing," he said. "No, I'm getting older. I don't really need to do that sort of stuff."
For both goalies, gaming has offered an escape from one of the most demanding positions in sports.
The difference, and this is a challenge for any gamer, is knowing when to put down the controller.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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