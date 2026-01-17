Iconic Moments and Buried Treasures: Senators Celebrate Their Arena's 30th Anniversary

But in the years since, the building has hosted countless unforgettable moments: Steve Duchesne’s goal just one year later that sent the Senators to the playoffs; the runs to the 2003 and 2007 Conference Finals; the 2007 Stanley Cup Final; the World Cup of Hockey; World Juniors and Women’s Worlds; burglar masks and post-game hamburgers; Daniel Alfredsson returning home to retire as a Senator; Wayne Gretzky’s final game in Canada; Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s four-goal night; and the infamous playoff line brawl with the Canadiens, just to name a few.