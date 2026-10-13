Inside the Senators' Gamble on Samuel Ersson, And Why They Believe It Can Work

"As much as we want to dig in on the numbers, and I do think that that's something that we've done very well because we're extremely data-driven to look at opportunities, we do take a step back and really ask the question on some of the unquantifiables because there are times and moments and discussions within our process where clearly there's a move that would support the data better. And I'll make the decision that, ‘Hey, there's something here. The more we dig in on this one, there's something here.’”