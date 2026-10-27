Johansson Gets Second Straight Start As Senators Open Five-Game Road Trip In Vegas

Ottawa Senators
584 Members•2,992 Posts
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Oct 27, 2026 8:26 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 8:26 PM
Updated Oct 27, 2026 11:22 PM
The Senators begin a road trip in Vegas as Jonas Johansson, a recent call up from Belleville, gets his second straight start.
The Ottawa Senators open a five-game road trip Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET on TSN5). The Senators (8-4-0) enter the game sitting second in the Atlantic Division with 16 points, while the Golden Knights (8-4-1) are second in the Pacific with 17 points.
As it was against the New York Rangers on Saturday, it's a battle of two teams off to good starts, but now dealing with the loss of their top goalie.
Travis Green looks ahead to Tuesday's game against Vegas after Saturday's win over the New York Rangers (Senators YouTube). More Videos
The Senators appear to have made an interesting decision about their temporary number-one netminder.
After making his first start of the season in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers, Jonas Johansson will get the call again Tuesday. Or as Travis Green put it, "JoJo will go."
Johansson needed all of one start to displace Sam Ersson in the pecking order, at least for the time being, while Linus Ullmark recovers from an injury suffered against Florida last Wednesday.
Ullmark is expected to miss at leats another week, and because Ersson hasn't been all that reliable yet as his backup, Travis Green is just going to ride the hot hand for now.
The Senators are coming off a Saturday win against the Rangers, highlighted by Drake Batherson's third career hat trick. Batherson also assisted on Dylan Cozens' first goal of the season.
Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson and Michael Amadio also scored as the Sens bounced back from Thursday's 6-2 loss to San Jose.
Stützle continues his hot start with 16 points through 12 games, which is a 112-point pace. Batherson has also been producing, with six goals and 11 points over his last ten games.
On the injury front, Senators captain Thomas Chabot appears to be getting closer to returning. Chabot has resumed practicing in a regular jersey after suffering an injury earlier this month. William Eklund remains sidelined with an ankle injury suffered three weeks ago against Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are looking to snap a three-game losing streak where they've been outscored 14-5.
They're coming off Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tomas Hertl scored the Golden Knights' only goal before Adam Fantilli won it for Columbus on a power play in overtime.
Getting a point (and being able to defend a little) probably felt like a victory after they were clobbered in both of their previous two games, 6-2, by Tampa Bay and St. Louis.
Jack Eichel leads the Knights with 19 points through 13 games. Ex-Senator Mark Stone has 15. After missing two games, Mitch Marner returns to the lineup after his wife, Stephanie, gave birth to their second child last week.
Vegas had an unexpected development at Tuesday's morning skate when goaltender Carter Hart suffered an apparent injury. Just like Ullmark, Hart was hurt while making a save and slowly limped off the ice.
Knights head coach Ryan Craig confirmed that Adin Hill would start against the Senators. Hill was trampled Thursday in St. Louis, where he allowed six goals on 31 shots.
"No update. (Hart) left the morning skate. He’s being evaluated. He’s in good hands," Craig said. "We’ve got a plan here moving forward either way. We’ll be ready for tonight."
According to Jesse Granger from The Athletic, if the Knights have to call up a goalie it would likely be Cameron Whitehead, who grew up in Orleans and has never played in the NHL. In the AHL with Henderson this season, Whitehead has been popping in his first three games, posting a 1.72 goals against average and a .944 save percentage.
Project Senators Lineup
Fabian Zetterlund – Tim Stützle – Claude Giroux
Warren Foegele – Dylan Cozens – Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig – Shane Pinto – Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins – Stephen Halliday – Andre Burakovsky
Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven – Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo – Carter Yakemchuk
Jonas Johansson
Sam Ersson
Projected Vegas Lineup (Credit: Hannah Kirkell, The Hockey News)
Ivan Barbashev – Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Brett Howden – William Karlsson – Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly – Tomáš Hertl – Braeden Bowman
Marc Gatcomb – Nic Dowd – Jonas Røndbjerg
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Jeremy Lauzon – Noah Hanifin
Ville Heinola – Rasmus Andersson
Adin Hill
Cameron Whitehead
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
3
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy