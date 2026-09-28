Jordan Spence: New Role, New Contract, And A New Comfort Zone

Will their wingers score enough goals? Can William Eklund find another gear offensively? Will the Senators get the Andre Burakovsky from the first half of the 2025-26 season, or are his second-half struggles more reflective of the player he is now? How big of a loss is Brady Tkachuk’s net-front presence, especially on a power play that finished eighth in the league last season? Are the Senators’ forwards, especially in the top six, able to match up against larger and more physically imposing teams? After two seasons of slow starts, can Linus Ullmark and Sam Ersson provide competent goaltending from the season’s onset and help the team avoid a massive points deficit?