Keeping Batherson And Zub Won’t Be Cheap, But Replacing Them Might Be Harder

Re-Signing Drake Batherson and Artem Zub will be expensive, but with few replacements in the pipeline, the Senators have plenty of reasons to get both deals done.
With training camp just around the corner, the Ottawa Senators face an uncomfortable position.
In two weeks, the September 15th deadline arrives. After which organizations will no longer be able to offer players contracts with eight-year terms.
For the Senators, they are looking down the barrel of a season in which Drake Batherson and Artem Zub are slated to hit unrestricted free agency at its conclusion.
Considering how one of the central themes of the offseason was how the influx of cap space vaulted NHL player salaries into a stratosphere previously never seen, the sobering realization for many organizations was that the cost to sign a particular player has likely outgrown whatever salary projections were forecasted as little as three to six months ago.
What compounds the expense for the Senators is that the organization has no players on the parent roster or in its pipeline who can reasonably be expected to replace Batherson's or Zub's contributions anytime soon.
As much as the organization has rolled the dice on some higher-upside skilled talent at the draft, it will be years before players like Jonas Lagerberg-Hoen or Jaxon Cover arrive at the parent level. Let alone produce at a level that approaches what Batherson has consistently provided the Senators with.
The 28-year-old winger finished second on the team in goals (33) and points (71). Both numbers represented career highs for Batherson, with the 2025-26 campaign marking the eighth consecutive season in which he improved his points total. Natural Stat Trick’s production rate data showed that Batherson enjoyed career highs in all-strength goals (1.44) and points (3.11) per 60.
Coincidentally, the 2025-26 season represented the first time in Batherson’s career that his most common linemate was Tim Stützle.
The expectation is that Batherson will have the opportunity to play on Stützle’s line. If he does, he should have no problem approaching or potentially even surpassing last year’s totals. Understandably, there should be concern that Batherson’s shooting percentage (19.8) was markedly higher than his career norm (13.8), but like other offensive players experiencing similar spikes, they can overcome a dip in shooting percentage simply by shooting more often.
Assuming that the newly acquired William Eklund will get the first opportunity to be the left winger on the Senators’ top line, he and Stützle represent a puck-carrying and playmaking duo that should theoretically put a lot of pressure on the opposition’s blue liners. If they can draw coverage and force the opposition to collapse, Batherson can hopefully exploit soft coverage and finish more plays.
If he can, there is no reason to believe that Batherson will not be in line for a contract commensurate with recent deals signed by the likes of Adrian Kempe and Alex Tuch. Although both players have multiple 30-goal campaigns under their belts to Batherson’s one, the combination of a light free agent class,
Batherson’s age and similar production levels puts him in the driver’s seat.
The 29-year-old Kempe is entering the first year of an eight-year contract carrying a $10.625 million average annual value. Tuch inked an eight-year pact of his own as part of a sign-and-trade with Washington. The 30-year-old’s contract carries a $10.5 million cap hit.
Coming off one of the most team-friendly deals in this organization’s history, it is difficult to believe that Batherson could not get that market value now. Barring some devastating injury, the player has all the leverage. Even then, Batherson’s been the model of good health, having played in 82 games in three of the last four seasons. Last season he played in 79 games.
Defensively, Batherson has never been a particularly staunch performer, which raises concerns if the offence declines as part of an age-related decline.
Even then, do those concerns outweigh the fact that the organization knows the player? They know how Batherson fits on and off the ice and the dynamic he has with his teammates.
The only real leverage the Senators have is the ability to offer an eight-year term and Batherson's familiarity with the organization. He knows the players, the staff and the city, and if he’s comfortable, it works in their favour.
Artem Zub’s situation is slightly different.
Zub has established himself as one of the best defensive defencemen in the NHL over his six seasons in the NHL. The right-shot defender, who turns 31 in October, is not the prototypical defender who imposes himself on opponents.
The Russian relies on hockey IQ, excellent gap control and deft stickwork to disrupt passing lanes.
According to Evolving-Hockey’s ‘Total Defence’ metric, which combines a player’s defensive contributions at five-on-five and while shorthanded, only three defencemen have accumulated more defensive value than Zub since he entered the league: Chris Tanev, Esa Lindell, and Jonas Brodin.
Together with Jake Sanderson, their pairing has become one of the league's best top pairings. In 896 minutes together at five-on-five, the Senators generated 55.19 percent of the shots (CF%), 57.51 percent of the shots on goal (SF%), 59.23 percent of the total goals (GF%), and 56.83 percent of the expected goals (xGF%) per Evolving-Hockey.
Their chemistry and performance together helped lead Zub to his best offensive season. His 30 points represented a five-point improvement over his previous high, set during the 2023-24 season. It also helped that Zub played in more than 80 games for just the second time in his career.
With almost all of Zub’s value being tied to his defensive chops, it makes him a relatively unique defender. One of the best contractual comps may be the aforementioned Lindell. The Dallas defender signed a five-year contract in 2024 that carries an average annual value of $5.25 million.
Lindell still produces a ton of defensive value while providing a similar level of offence to Zub. Lindell signed this deal at the age Zub is now, but admittedly, it occurred before this recent market boom. Considering how highly sought-after right-shot defencemen are and the strength of Zub’s defensive metrics, there would be no shortage of suitors if he were available.
Having played more than 70 games only twice in his career, Zub has historically struggled to remain healthy throughout his career, so it’s possible the Senators could use that as leverage in negotiations. That said, like Batherson, there isn't another player on the parent roster or farm who can do what he does against tough competition.
As the lone proven veteran blue liner on the Senators’ right side, he is unique. Jordan Spence will play consistent top-four minutes for the first time in his career this season while Nikolas Matinpalo and Carter Yakemchuk have fewer than 100 combined games of NHL experience.
It remains to be seen whether the organization can get contracts done with these players. There is still time to do so, but it remains to be seen whether the organization would be comfortable carrying two impending UFAs without extensions in hand.
If rumours are true and Drake Batherson has recently bought a house in the rural west end, that would be encouraging. Especially since the Senators are not in a position to afford losing either player.
It puts a ton of pressure on general manager Steve Staios to get to work ahead of that September 15th deadline.
By Graeme Nichols
The Hockey News
- The Buddy System: Should William Eklund And Fabian Zetterlund Be Linemates?
- Linus Ullmark's Biggest Mental Health Supporter Opens Up About His Own Struggles
- Sens Nation Podcast: Who Gets The C? Ranking The Best Five Ottawa-Born Senators
- Former Senator Chris Neil On Tkachuk Joining Florida: 'Is He Even In Their Top Six?'
- Looking Back At One Of The Wildest Playoff Games In Senators History