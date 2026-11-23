Ottawa Senators
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Keito Newman-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 4:00 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:00 PM
The Senators have climbed into first place in the Atlantic, but Montreal's blockbuster acquisition of Dylan Larkin could make staying there a whole lot tougher.
The Senators just moved into the Atlantic Division penthouse on Saturday night, and they'd prefer not to get evicted anytime soon. After their 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, the Senators find themselves alone atop the Atlantic standings.
Now comes the challenge of staying there.
The Montreal Canadiens are just one point back, and they made it abundantly clear Sunday night that they have no intention of letting the Sens get too comfortable.
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The Canadiens rocked the NHL by acquiring former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin in a blockbuster trade that was announced on Sunday night. The 30-year-old centre, who scored a career-high 34 goals last season, gives Montreal an unreal one-two punch down the middle with Nick Suzuki.
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Larkin has scored at least 30 goals in five consecutive seasons and carries an $8.7 million cap hit through 2030-31. So this isn't a rental or a move designed to help Montreal make a playoff push for a single season.
Montreal surrendered Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, highly regarded prospect Michael Hage and two first-round selections in 2027 and 2029. Both first-rounders are top-10 protected. There are also a couple of later round draft picks going in each direction that largely cancel each other out.
It's a massive deal between two Division rivals, and one that could have implications for the Senators and the rest of the Atlantic for years.
Comparing the Larkin and Tkachuk Trades
It's interesting to compare what the Wings received for their disgruntled captain with what the Senators got for theirs.
When the Senators traded Brady Tkachuk to Florida over the summer, they got three first-round picks, including the ninth and 25th selections in 2026, plus another first-rounder in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027.
The Senators subsequently flipped the ninth overall pick to San Jose in a package that brought forwards William Eklund and Kasper Halttunen to the organization.
Detroit's return is different. The Red Wings emerge with two first-round picks, two established NHL players and Montreal's top prospect, who's one of the best prospects in college hockey.
Hage, a 20-year-old centre at the University of Michigan, has 26 points in just 13 games this season and leads NCAA Division I men's hockey in scoring.
He could eventually become the most valuable piece of the deal for Detroit, but there's also some uncertainty involved.
Hage has yet to sign an NHL contract. In Montreal, he was expected to sign and turn pro this coming spring once the Wolverines' season ended and ideally join the Canadiens immediately.
Now Hage's rights belong to a non-playoff team that struggles to keep its best players happy. That may change nothing, but historically, we've seen players alter their plans over a lot less than that.
Long story short, when evaluating these deals, the jury will be out for several years.
Does Montreal's Move Put Pressure on Steve Staios?
From the Senators' perspective, the immediate concern is what the Larkin deal means for the Atlantic Division arms race.
The Senators have collected points in eight consecutive games, going 6-0-2, and have managed to climb into first place despite a long list of injuries in the first quarter of the season.
Montreal and Tampa Bay are just one point back. Boston is two behind, and Florida is four back. It's a crowded neighbourhood, and the Senators can't afford to get too comfortable in their new digs.
The Larkin deal raises an interesting question.
Does Montreal's move increase the urgency to go out and get that top-six forward? Some Sens fans felt they needed one even before Brady Tkachuk was dealt, but the club has been getting the job done with the players they have.
Deal or no deal, extra help will soon be on the way.
Two-time 50-point scorer William Eklund will provide another offensive dimension when he returns from an ankle injury. Two-time 20-goal scorer Warren Foegele, who's spent time on every line, is on a similar timeline. Both are expected to be back from injury before the new year or shortly after.
But Montreal just made a much bigger move than either of those.
Whether the Senators feel any pressure to make a trade splash of their own remains to be seen.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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