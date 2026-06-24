Leaving So Soon? Should Canadian NHL Teams Have Concerns About American Players?

Brady Tkachuk’s blockbuster exit has sparked a debate over whether American stars want to play in Canada.
The post-Brady Tkachuk era began at least one season earlier than anyone could have imagined on Sunday night, and the announcement ruined many a Father's Day dinner.
Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers for the 9th and 25th overall selections in Friday’s NHL Draft, a conditional, lottery-protected first-round pick in 2029, and a second-round pick in 2027.
GM Steve Staios met the media on Monday and made it very clear this was not his idea and that he felt it best to accommodate the trade request rather than play a waiting game.
Though many Sens purists were in denial about this day ever coming, the signs were there. Matthew relocated to Florida, won two Stanley Cups, played with Brady at the 4 Nations Faceoff, and captured Olympic gold alongside his brother.
Now that the deal is done, rather than roasting the departed, it's important to note what this might mean in the big picture, not just for the Senators, but for all Canadian NHL markets.
1) What Canadian Teams Can Learn From The Brady Tkachuk Trade
This is not the first time this has happened in the NHL or even to the Senators.
Tkachuk was selected in the 2018 draft, and Alex DeBrincat was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022.
Neither was ultimately committed to a long-term future with the Senators, and for their own reasons, wanted to return to play in the States.
The template for this kind of move was set by Matthew Tkachuk, who forced Brad Treliving’s hand in Calgary and landed himself in Florida via trade.
Making a star American-born player the linchpin in a Canadian market via the draft or a blockbuster trade can carry an extra risk if they hope to keep them after free agency hits. Canadian teams need to be cautious and understand that.
2) American Players Currently Available Through Trade or Free Agency
Potential replacement players in the marketplace for Tkachuk and to fill the already existing top-six scoring forward dilemma are the talk of the town. The Sens got started with a deal on Tuesday for San Jose's William Eklund and two prospects, but their search may not be over.
They've also been linked to American players like RFA Jason Robertson and UFA Alex Tuch.
Robertson seems like a no-brainer if he wanted to come. He would really take the sting off losing a player like Tkachuk. Would he come in a sign and trade scenario? That is the $12 million question.
3) No Movement Clauses in Negotiations
These clauses have become more common with top players.
However, the Tkachuk trade is not the only trade where this sort of clause, regardless of the player’s citizenship, has put the team and others around the league in a bad position when it comes to negotiations and finding them new NHL homes.
Policy on the use of these clauses should be particularly stringent in negotiations with American players where it might be best to pay the higher AAV to ensure maximum return when an asset needs to be moved.
Contracts like Dylan Larkin’s, where the full no movement is in the early years of the player’s contract before any decline has occurred, seem to make more sense than a full NMC end-to-end.
There is a path forward, and there is life after Brady Tkachuk. If Steve Staios believes the team does not need to take a step backwards to recover from this, then let him execute his plan.
When push comes to shove, the lessons listed above need to be on the minds of all Canadian NHL General Managers.
By Pat Maguire
The Hockey News