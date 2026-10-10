Local Heroes: Former Senators Join Ottawa NHL Broadcast Teams

Ottawa Senators
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Oct 10, 2026 10:54 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 10:54 PM
Shean Donovan has joined TSN's regional coverage while Jason York takes on more Senators games for Sportsnet.
Senators fans will notice a new wrinkle on their regional and national broadcasts this season, as both Sportsnet and TSN have added familiar faces to Senators broadcasts.
Shean Donovan made his debut during Thursday night’s broadcast between the Philadelphia Flyers and Senators as a between-periods analyst for TSN’s regional coverage.
“100% for sure,” Donovan stated, acknowledging his nervousness ahead of his first broadcast. “Yeah, you’ve got to be. It's exciting. A month and a half ago, I wasn't nervous and thought it'd be easy, but it's come. And last night, I didn't sleep well, but I’m excited for it. It's a new adventure.”
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Donovan spent the last three years of his career with the Senators, playing parts of three seasons from 2007-08 through 2009-10. He became a popular figure for his character, demeanour and work ethic on the ice. Donovan recorded 12 goals and 27 points in 177 games with the Senators.
He also has the distinction of working in the Senators’ organization in player development. Donovan started at the onset of the 2016-17 season as a development coach and spent eight years getting hands-on experience with many of the young players who make up Ottawa’s core.
“Most of the guys I've worked with, and even the guys who've been called up from Belleville,” Donovan acknowledged. “I get to watch them. Not a lot of people are watching the Belleville Senators, but my son's there, so I do get to watch.
“I watch every single Belleville Senators game, so I watched a lot of (Carter) Yakemchuk last year. I’ve seen a lot of (Stephen) Halliday, and then a lot of the guys. I was a development coach with (Jesse Winchester) and (Chris Kelly), and we had (Wade Redden), and those guys were great.
“But we got to be development guys, so we worked with (Shane) Pinto and (Jake) Sanderson and even (Thomas) Chabot earlier in my career. But I got to come up with all those guys and see them from their draft day to now. So yeah, there's familiarity there.”
That familiarity and those different experiences made adding Donovan a no-brainer for TSN.
“He is not only a local voice, but I think it's important to have someone who's had ties to the organization,” stated Sam Cicirello, the producer for the Senators’ regional broadcasts on TSN. “We saw it last year with Paul MacLean. To get that historical context, that institutional knowledge of how the organization has worked in its community, the history of the team, it was really great.
“We wanted to build on that. Paul was great, and now Shean, as a local guy who's worked for the organization recently, has a great perspective on the team, the players, and where the team is in its development process. I'm excited to see what he brings.”
“Having a guy who's worn Senator colours and that jersey and has played in this building in a lot of big games, in a lot of big moments, and has played with so many greats of this organization is huge. It's really good to connect our viewers and connect the show with the viewers at home.”
Mike Lane, the senior managing producer for TSN Hockey, echoed Cicirello’s points.
“What we wanted is someone that is a part of the community, understands the community and the organization,” Lane added. “What is really special about him is he was on the ice with so many of these players recently. He really understands how their game has evolved and where it's headed.
“He watches a ton of Belleville games and really understands this organization. Ultimately, what he can bring is the ability to explain to us why something is happening with a particular player.”
Lane emphasized that TSN is incredibly proud of the talent they have used on the Senators’ regional broadcasts. Cheryl Pounder, Jamie McLennan, Frankie Corrado and Mike Johnson all offer insights that people in the game respect and appreciate.
“I’m slightly biased to have the best of the best, so I do think having someone local is a help,” Lane said. “I don't think it is entirely necessary. We've had success with people from TSN being a part of Sens’ broadcasts, and I certainly know they are experts in their fields. If we can add someone that is already a part of the fabric of the community, it certainly doesn't hurt.”
When asked whether a hometown influence matters on a broadcast, Donovan didn't believe it was essential, but he admitted it helps form a bond with fans.
“I moved here when I was 12 years old to Carleton Place,” Donovan recalled. “I played my junior here and went to high school here. I grew up here. I'm familiar with everything around here. I mean, we lived all over the place, from Carp to Richmond to Spencerville, now where we own the farm.
“We have lived all over the place around Ottawa. We love Ottawa. It's home for us, so it's easy to talk about hometown stuff.”
He is slated to work 15 of the Senators’ games on TSN this year, but it would be something special for him to analyze a game in which his son, Jorian Donovan, is playing for the Senators.
Donovan spent two years as a development coach with Jorian but admits that a broadcast will be different.
“My last two years, it was a great job, but broadcasting it, it's just talking about your kid a little bit. It is a little different than actually being in the grind coaching with him in the game. It'll be easier, I hope.”
Jason York has already solidified himself as part of the social fabric of the Ottawa Senators’ online community. As one of the hosts of the popular ‘Coming in Hot’ podcast, York has a wealth of experience talking about his hometown team.
The man affectionately known to Sens fans as ‘Yorkie’ has done several national Senators broadcasts over the years, but after predominantly doing Calgary Flames games last season, York will spend this season doing Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets games.
“That was a long time ago,” York reminisced. “I love doing games in this rink. I played here for five years. Being from here, I always have great memories. The people here, not a lot has changed. Dean (Brown) and Gord (Wilson) are still doing the radio.
“Seeing (Ian) Mendes and Sylvain (St-Laurent), who were beat guys here when I played. I did television with Mendes when I broke in. I was doing intermissions for Sportsnet, and he and I were doing intermissions. We did radio together as well, so it's very cool. I love it. I love doing colour commentary.”
During his playing career, York knew what he wanted to do when he retired.
“Gord Wilson came up to me doing one of those interviews, where he asked, ‘Jason, what do you want to do when you're retired?’ I was only 30 at the time. I said, ‘I hope I’ve got a few more years to go, but I want to do colour.’ And then Gord looked at me and said, ‘That's my job.’ And I said, ‘Well, I don't want your job. I want to eventually, when I'm done my NHL career.’”
York spent five seasons in Ottawa, playing for the Senators from 1996-97 through 2000-01. In 380 games, he tallied 25 goals and 124 points.
When asked whether it matters to have a local analyst provide commentary for the local team, York acknowledged that it helps with his preparation.
“It helps me personally with my preparation because since I retired, I did sports radio here for five or six years,” he stated. “I did Sportsnet Sens intermissions for a long time, so I've transitioned from playing to watching and covering the team.
“It helps a lot as far as doing the games go. One thing you can't do when you're a broadcaster, you can't be a homer. You have to be truthful, and one thing I always try and do is I just tell the truth. Whatever I see, I try and describe it in a way that I think is entertaining, and I also want to do the games and kind of point out stuff that maybe shows the fan something they might not see all the time.
“For me, adding the fact that it's the Senators is just a bonus. But I understand what people want. If you're a fan of your team, everybody wants a hometown spin on things, especially being in Ottawa. But I'm super grateful and just excited to get going. I'm always excited when I come back here and do this. It never gets old.”
You cannot be a homer, but that doesn't mean viewers won't see six Michael Amadio segments breaking down his game tonight.
“I just had a good talk with Michael Amadio,” York admitted. “One of the reasons I like watching him as a player is because he does little things that not a lot of people notice. That's the key. I just love undercover, sneaky plays. It's like I always look for things when I'm watching a football game. I didn't play football, but I love watching the NFL, and I love broadcasters who point out things that you might not notice. So that's why I like to point out things.
“But it won't be a Michael Amadio show. Maybe a little.”
By Graeme Nichols
The Hockey News Ottawa
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