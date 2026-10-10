Local Heroes: Former Senators Join Ottawa NHL Broadcast Teams

“Gord Wilson came up to me doing one of those interviews, where he asked, ‘Jason, what do you want to do when you're retired?’ I was only 30 at the time. I said, ‘I hope I’ve got a few more years to go, but I want to do colour.’ And then Gord looked at me and said, ‘That's my job.’ And I said, ‘Well, I don't want your job. I want to eventually, when I'm done my NHL career.’”