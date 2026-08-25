Local Heroes: The Top Five Senators Who Were Born And Raised In Ottawa
We take a look at the top five players who transitioned from dominating local rinks to playing important roles on Ottawa's biggest hockey stage.
In their 34-year history, the modern-day Ottawa Senators have employed 475 different hockey players from around the world. But there haven't been that many from Ottawa, and even fewer who made a real impact on the team.
We did some digging to determine which of those local players accomplished the most in a Senators uniform.
To make the list, you had to be born and raised in the amalgamated City of Ottawa and play at least 82 games for the Sens, the equivalent of one full season.
Here, in no particular order, are the best five Senators who were born and raised in Ottawa.
Todd White
Born in Kanata, White joined the Senators for part of the 2000-01 season, playing most of that year with the club's IHL team in Grand Rapids. The next two seasons, White became an important offensive player during one of the most successful periods in franchise history. He had 144 points in 230 regular-season games for the Sens.
His best season came in 2002–03, when he produced 25 goals and 60 points as the Senators won the Presidents’ Trophy with 113 points. White added five goals during that spring’s playoff run, helping the Sens advance to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.
His 0.63 points per game remain the highest rate among the retired players on this list.
Marc Methot
Marc Methot was acquired from Columbus for Nick Foligno in 2012 and became the ideal defensive partner for Erik Karlsson. Methot’s physicality, positioning and willingness to handle difficult assignments gave Karlsson the freedom to become the league’s most dynamic defenceman.
Methot appeared in 304 regular-season games for his hometown team and was a key part of the club that came within one overtime goal of reaching the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.
His Sens career ended abruptly when the Vegas Golden Knights selected him in the 2017 expansion draft. His departure left a hole on the Senators’ blue line that proved extremely difficult to fill. But injuries kicked in after that. He ended up in Dallas and played just 45 more NHL games.
Jason York
Born in Nepean, Jason York joined the Senators in a 1996 trade with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and became a steady presence during the franchise’s transformation from expansion team to perennial playoff club.
York played 383 regular-season games for Ottawa across five seasons. The Senators qualified for the playoffs in each of those years, including their first postseason appearance in 1997 and their first playoff-series victory in 1998.
His strongest offensive season came in 1998–99, when he had 35 points and led all Sens defencemen in scoring. He still shares the record for most shots in a Senators game with 12.
Cody Ceci
Cody Ceci is the only active player on this list and will likely hit 1000 career games this season.
Ceci should probably be regarded as Ottawa hockey royalty. No other modern-day Senator was born here, played his minor hockey here, played almost four seasons with the OHL's Ottawa 67’s, and then was drafted in the first round by the Senators.
Ceci appeared in 440 regular-season games for the Sens which is more than any other player on this list. He could never put up the kind of offence he did in junior, but he was a top-four D during the Senators’ run to the 2017 Eastern Conference final.
Mark Borowiecki
Few Senators have represented Ottawa with more enthusiasm and class than Mark Borowiecki.
Born in Kanata, Borowiecki played junior hockey with the Smiths Falls Bears before attending Clarkson University. The Senators drafted him in the fifth round in 2008, and he went on to play 375 regular-season games for the Senators, putting up 51 points and 643 penalty minutes.
Affectionately known as “Borocop,” he scrapped his way to the NHL through physical play, shot blocking and a willingness to defend his teammates.
He was also amazing in the community. Borowiecki built a strong connection with fans that continues today.
Getting to the NHL is a huge accomplishment. But doing it in your hometown with the team you grew up watching makes it even more special.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published in The Hockey News. For more Sens coverage at The Hockey News, click on one of the latest headlines below:
Former Senator Chris Neil On Tkachuk Joining Florida: 'Is He Even In Their Top Six?'
Looking Back At One Of The Wildest Playoff Games In Senators History
Ten Years Later: The Story of Senators First-Round Pick Logan Brown
More Turnover Than You Think: 12 Ottawa Senators From Last Season Are Gone
Senators Turned Down Draft Night Trade Offers From Pittsburgh And Vancouver