Michael Andlauer Provides Update On Senators' LeBreton Flats Arena Plans

Ottawa Senators
584 Members•2,992 Posts
Senators
Senators
Oct 27, 2026 6:59 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 6:59 PM
Updated Oct 27, 2026 8:12 PM
On Tuesday morning, owner Michael Andlauer discussed his vision for the downtown site, which he regards as a legacy project.
Senators owner Michael Andlauer says "a lot of progress" is being made on the club's proposed new arena at LeBreton Flats, and his vision for the project has grown well beyond just a new home for his hockey team.
Appearing on the Coming in Hot podcast on Tuesday, Andlauer discussed the ongoing work to develop the downtown site and also hinted there might be some new details to share with the public early in the new year.
Travis Green looks ahead to Tuesday's game against Vegas after Saturday's win over the New York Rangers (Senators YouTube). More Videos
It's been well over a year since the Senators and the National Capital Commission reached an agreement for the team to purchase 11 acres at LeBreton Flats for a new arena.
Since then, there haven't been many public updates, leaving some fans wondering what's going on.
Andlauer says that plenty has been happening behind the scenes.
"Yeah, a lot has been going on. A lot. And we've made a lot of progress," Andlauer said.
"I remember, three years ago, I thought, 'Okay, this is going to be great. This piece of land hasn't been lived on in 70 years, and here we go, let's try to acquire some land, build an arena.' And I was really not thinking the way I'm thinking today."
Andlauer said, at first, he maybe underestimated the challenges in working with the various levels of government here. The site is also filled with contaminated soil, adding another hurdle to clear.
"I didn't understand the landscape, both literally and figuratively, with respect to the NCC and the City and these lands, which have pretty much been dumping grounds for the last 70 years."
That said, discussions are coming along nicely with the NCC, though maybe not as much with the City. And Andlauer says another important partnership is taking shape.
"We've made a lot of great progress with the NCC, with the city, mostly with the NCC, and we're in advanced discussions now with the Anishinaabe Algonquin Nation on a long-term partnership to develop those lands together."
Maybe the biggest takeaway from Tuesday's interview was just how much Andlauer's vision for LeBreton Flats has evolved. It's become something bigger and Andlauer views it now as "a legacy thing."
"To me, it's become ever-consuming as a passion, not for an arena, but for what it represents to the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau, since it's across the river. It's transformational, what we can do with these lands. And like I said, it's not even an arena anymore for me.
"This district is going to be transformational for all citizens of Ottawa. And we have one chance to do it right, so we've got to make sure we do it right."
But there's no question that some fans are growing impatient, even becoming skeptical the project will ever get done. Andlauer is eager as well, but says he's willing to accept further delays if they result in a better development.
"I think we can make such a positive difference for the community that that's why I want to do it right. And if it takes an extra year or two, it's not the end of the world, because this is something that's going to be lasting."
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy