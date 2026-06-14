NHL Draft Preview: 10 Players The Senators Could Target At No. 32

A year before being draft eligible, Roobroeck scored 41 goals in the OHL last season. Between that and his impressive size, it had people thinking he might be a lottery pick this year. His stats dipped this season due to a season-ending lower-body injury in February. Some scouts see a future power forward with a pro-calibre shot, while others want to see him use his size more and become harder to play against. He's already played three seasons for Niagara and has been able to produce despite that team's ongoing struggles on and off the ice.