NHL Officially Announces Date and Time For Senators' First Playoff Game

The NHL has announced that the Senators will open the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs\non Saturday afternoon at 3 pm against the Carolina Hurricanes. \n\nSaturday, April 18 – Game 1, with Networks\n\n3 p.m. ET, Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes; ESPN, SN, TVAS\n\n5:30 p.m. ET, Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars; ESPN, SN, TVAS\n\n8 p.m. ET, Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins; ESPN, SN, TVAS\n\nSunday, April 19 – Game 1\n\nTime/TV TBD, +Western Conference Wild Card #2 at Colorado Avalanche\n\nTime/TV TBD, Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning\n\nTime/TV TBD, Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres\n\nTime/TV TBD, Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights\n\nMonday, April 20 – Game 1\n\nTime/TV TBD, +Pacific Division #3 at +Pacific Division #\n\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/66df31fc-f552-4f35-89a4-ba2dd34d7af2.png]\n\nThe complete First Round schedule will be announced when finalized, following\nthe conclusion of the regular season on Thursday night.