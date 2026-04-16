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NHL Officially Announces Date and Time For Senators' First Playoff Game

Steve Warne
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Steve Warne
6h
Updated at Apr 16, 2026, 17:25
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The Senators battle the Hurricanes Saturday afternoon as the NHL unveils the playoff kickoff.

The NHL has announced that the Senators will open the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Saturday, April 18 – Game 1, with Networks

3 p.m. ET, Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes; ESPN, SN, TVAS

5:30 p.m. ET, Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars; ESPN, SN, TVAS

8 p.m. ET, Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins; ESPN, SN, TVAS

Sunday, April 19 – Game 1

Time/TV TBD, +Western Conference Wild Card #2 at Colorado Avalanche

Time/TV TBD, Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning

Time/TV TBD, Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

Time/TV TBD, Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights

Monday, April 20 – Game 1

Time/TV TBD, +Pacific Division #3 at +Pacific Division #

The complete First Round schedule will be announced when finalized, following the conclusion of the regular season on Thursday night.

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