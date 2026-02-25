Only Four Senators Are Signed Through The 2030 Olympics, Will They All Be In France?

With the Winter Olympics now behind us for another four years, it's intriguing to think about how different the Senators' roster could look by the time the 2030 Games in the French Alps roll around.
At the moment, barring a trade, only four players are locked into Ottawa contracts that take them beyond 2030. And of the four, three are definitely on their nation's radar, and two are shoo-ins.
Tim Stutzle
Stutzle is in year three of an eight-year, $66.8 million deal that will take him to 2031. He is a lock for Team Germany in 2030 and probably two or three Olympic Games after that if the NHL continues to participate beyond France.
That's certainly not automatic.
As a sidebar, the league has to be concerned about the injuries in the tournament. Sidney Crosby heads back to Pittsburgh injured. LA Kings star Kevin Fiala suffered a gruesome season-ending leg injury, and Stutzle might not be 100 per cent either.
After Germany bowed out in the quarterfinal, TSN's Mark Masters alluded to Stutzle getting his shoulder checked out, which Stutzle didn't directly respond to, but he's clearly a man who left it all on the ice in Italy.
"Yeah, to be honest, I'm pretty exhausted," Stutzle said. "My body's hurting, but I'm excited to get back to playing (NHL) hockey again."
Stutzle would be a key player for any nation, but on Team Germany, he might be welcome to play for them into his 40s.
Jake Sanderson
No Senator is locked in longer than Jake Sanderson, whose eight-year $64.4 million contract expires in 2032. Sanderson played a bigger role for Team USA this year than he did last year at the 4 Nations Face-Off and continues to improve in the NHL. With 46 points, he's tied for eighth in NHL scoring among defensemen, and he's easily one of the fastest skaters in the league.
Travis Green said this week that Sanderson hasn't yet hit his ceiling as a player. That's bad news for the rest of the world. He'll be 27 in France, and should be right in his prime by then.
Shane Pinto
Pinto's four-year deal, worth $30 million with the Senators, kicks in this fall, and his progress with the Senators and Team USA will be interesting to monitor. Pinto went to the Team USA orientation camp last summer, so he's already on their radar. But to get to France, he'll need to elevate his point production (29 points in 47 games).
The Senators believe he can do that, or they wouldn't have just doubled his salary to $7.5 million. But right now, three of the four locked-in players on this list are centres, so Pinto may continue to be blocked through 2030, playing the role of reliable third-line two-way centre.
But there's a chance that Brady Tkachuk (2028 UFA) and Drake Batherson (2027 UFA) may explore free agency, so it's easy to imagine a move to the wing to vault Pinto into a top-six role and power play time.
Dylan Cozens
In 2023, the Buffalo Sabres inked Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million extension, then traded him to Ottawa less than two years into the contract. The Workhorse from Whitehorse is a member in good standing with Hockey Canada, representing us twice at U18s, twice at the World Juniors, and twice at the men's World Hockey Championships.
With 43 points in 57 games, Cozens is on pace for 62 points, which would be the second-best season of his seven-year career. So while he's not on Canada's Olympic radar right now, he's a 25-year-old whose career appears to be heading in the right direction.
By the time the Olympic flame is lit in the French Alps in 2030, the Senators could look like an entirely different team. But if these four are still leading the way, Ottawa fans can feel pretty good about where the future is headed.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
