Ottawa 3 Pittsburgh 2: Giroux's Greasy Goal Gives Senators Fourth Straight Win

Giroux started the play deep in Ottawa’s end, causing a turnover and slipping the puck to Nick Jensen, who fed Batherson in stride. As Giroux sprinted up the middle, Batherson tried to feed Stützle with a saucer pass that got deflected into the air. Stützle swatted it down with a baseball swing and it ended up right on the tape of Giroux for a clean break to the net.