Ottawa 3 Pittsburgh 2: Giroux's Greasy Goal Gives Senators Fourth Straight Win

For the first time all season, the Ottawa Senators have put together four regulation victories in a row.
Claude Giroux’s disputed goal with under five minutes to play snapped a 2–2 draw and gave the Senators a 3–2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Monday night.
Tim Stützle and Michael Amadio had the other Senators goals, while Drake Batherson had two points on the night, along with Stützle. Linus Ullmark made 14 saves for Ottawa, which outshot the Penguins 31–16.
But it will be the Giroux goal that everyone will be talking about around water coolers on Tuesday.
Giroux started the play deep in Ottawa’s end, causing a turnover and slipping the puck to Nick Jensen, who fed Batherson in stride. As Giroux sprinted up the middle, Batherson tried to feed Stützle with a saucer pass that got deflected into the air. Stützle swatted it down with a baseball swing and it ended up right on the tape of Giroux for a clean break to the net.
Former Senator Erik Karlsson got caught flat-footed on the play and hacked at Giroux in desperation a couple of times, sending the veteran sliding into goaltender Arturs Šilovs and the goalpost. Because of the contact with Šilovs, the puck slid across the goal line.
Officials initially ruled no goal and gave Karlsson a tripping penalty. But while Giroux was down on the ice, shaken up, officials reviewed the play and determined it was a good goal.
The only reason for officials to allow the goal was because it was Karlsson who caused the collision and was penalized for it. But for some reason, the Penguins still wanted to challenge for goalie interference, which everyone knew would would fail.
Egor Chinakhov led Pittsburgh with a goal and an assist and gave the Penguins a 1–0 lead midway through the first period. When Michael Amadio tied the game early in the second period, the celebration seemed uncommonly big. His linemates were fully aware that it was his first goal in 24 games, going back to mid-December.
Stützle made it 2–1 Ottawa less than seven minutes into the third period, finishing what his linemate started. After Penguins defenceman Ryan Shea turned the puck over at Ottawa’s blueline, Jordan Spence chipped it to Batherson for a breakaway. He didn’t score, but Stützle was right there behind him to tuck in his 26th goal of the season.
Two minutes later, Thomas Chabot lost position on Tommy Novak and, when a shot came from Shea at the right point, Novak jammed home the rebound. After Chabot left Saturday night’s game early and arrived at Monday’s practice late, he was described as a game-time decision, apparently dealing with a right hand or wrist issue.
That set the scene for Giroux’s big goal, greasy as it was, late in the third period.
Few players have ever been a bigger thorn in the side of the Penguins than Giroux. According to the NHL’s website, he now has 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 33 games in Pittsburgh. That’s the most points and assists by any visiting player.
The victory was another crucial one because the rest of the East can’t stop picking up points. Buffalo got two more on Monday, despite being outshot 41-20, handing Florida its fourth straight loss, 5-3.
So while the Sens are now two points clear of the two-time champs, they remain eight points behind the Sabres. Montreal lost in overtime to Minnesota, so the Canadiens’ lead on the Sens is cut to nine. The Leafs and Red Wings both got two points on Tuesday as well.
The Boston Bruins are now the target, the second wild card, seven points up on the Sens. The Bruins imploded in the Stadium Series game in Tampa on Sunday night, blowing a 5–1 lead and losing in overtime.
To extend their streak, the Senators will have to find a way to win in Carolina on Tuesday, a place where they haven’t had much historical success at all, let alone in part two of a back-to-back situation.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News