Ottawa 6 Columbus 3: Stutzle Scores Twice As Senators Snap Three-Game Skid

The Senators' three game losing slide ended on Thursday night in Columbus with a 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets. Tim Stutzle scored twice for the Sens while Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens both put up three-point nights. Michael Amadio, David Perron and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist.

The Sens started strong in this one and finished strong. They erupted for an early lead, chasing starter Elvis Merzlikins from the Columbus net. Then they took a 5-3 lead into the third and shut the door, only allowing six Columbus shots.

The Senators opened with one of their best starts of the season, jumping out to a 3–0 advantage. The line of Perron, Cozens, and Batherson combined for eight points on the first three goals. Perron opened the scoring by one-handing a loose puck through Merzlikins’ pads.

J ust over aminute later, Batherson had time to tee up a snapshot from the top of the circle and beat Merzlikins high. Stützle then ripped home a power-play wrist shot off a pass from Batherson, ending Merzlikins’ night in favour of Jet Greaves.

Columbus answered late in the first when a failed clearing attempt by Fabian Zetterlund led to Zach Werenski charging in and feeding Adam Fantilli, whose shot deflected off Boone Jenner to make it 3–1.

But Amadio restored Ottawa’s three-goal cushion with 34 seconds left, taking a centering pass from Claude Giroux and finishing a slick forehand-backhand move for his seventh of the year.

The Jackets pushed back with two goals in the second. A Dante Fabbro slap shot early in the period made it 4–2, and Dmitri Voronkov tipped home a power-play marker to close the gap to 4–3.

But with just over two minutes remaining in the frame, Stützle buried his 14th of the season on a setup from Amadio. The puck sat on the goal line before Stützle knifed into the pile to knock it across, restoring a multi-goal lead.

The Sens shut things down after that, allowing just six shots in the third period, and not long after Columbus pulled their goalie early with more than three minutes to play, Giroux put the game to rest with an empty netter.

Injuries continue to trouble the Senators, as Lars Eller left the game in the second and didn't return. Fortunately for Ottawa, fourth-line center is a position with depth for them. Stephen Halliday has performed well since being recalled from Belleville, though he was a healthy scratch Thursday.

Enforcer Kurtis MacDermid has played sparingly, but the Senators are now 7-1-2 in his ten appearances. With wins hard to come by lately, maybe that's a guy they need to keep putting out there.

Ottawa continues its road swing Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM in Minnesota.

Steve Warne

The Hockey News - Ottawa

