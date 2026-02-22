Ottawa Charge Forward Rebecca Leslie Wins Shooting Accuracy Event At Senators Skills Competition

With Ottawa hockey fans still licking their wounds over Canada's Olympic hockey loss in Milan on Sunday morning, the Senators provided a nice distraction by inviting them out to their annual Skills Competition at Canadian Tire Centre.
The teams were broken up into two groups, headed up by captains Thomas Chabot for Team Black and Drake Batherson for Team White. These were the rosters:
Team Black (Chabot)
Thomas Chabot, Nick Cousins, Dylan Cozens, Ridly Greig, Tyler Kleven, Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence, Linus Ullmark, Rebecca Leslie (Charge), Ronja Savolainen (Charge), Reagan Keck (Jr. Sen), Aidan McCoy (Jr. Sen)
Team White (Batherson)
Drake Batherson, Lars Eller, Claude Giroux, Nick Jensen, Shane Pinto, Fabian Zetterlund, Artem Zub, James Reimer, Gabbie Hughes (Charge), Sarah Wozniewicz (Charge), Tucker Sheunemen (Jr. Sen), Emily Harrision (Jr. Sen)
With two players on each side also representing the PWHL's Ottawa Charge, along with two each from the junior Sens program, the players were put through their paces in the following competitions:
Puck control relay, hardest shot, fastest skater, shooting accuracy, obstacle course, shootout, and a 3-on 3 game.
Fastest skater and hardest shot are probably the main events that people are most curious about, but this year, the most notable outcome was Ottawa Charge forward Rebecca Leslie winning the shooting accuracy contest.
Players set up in the high slot and keep shooting until they knock down the four targets affixed to the net. Leslie, who admitted the event was nerve-wracking, didn't show it. She needed just five shots to complete the task, and she beat out every Senator with the fastest time of 9.54 seconds.
Leslie, a former star at Boston University, is the first Ottawa-born player in Charge history. Her brother Zac played for the Belleville Senators in 2021-22 and now plays pro in Germany.
The fastest skater on Sunday was Ridly Greig, who just beat out Nick Cousins. With the absence of Sens rockets Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson, both away for Olympic reasons, Greig's win here has to be recorded with an asterisk.
Drake Batherson recorded the hardest shot by far with a 106-mile-per-hour missile. Tyler Kleven was next best at 101.7.
You can find full details on the Sens Skills results on the team website or watch the recorded live stream on YouTube.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article is from The Hockey News' Ottawa Senators site. Read more at THN Ottawa at the links below:
