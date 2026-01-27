Ottawa Senators Call Up A Forward And Send Down A Goalie

On the eve of what they hope will be a better performance against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, the Senators did a little roster shuffling.
The club has recalled forward Xavier Bourgault from AHL Belleville and returned goalie Mads Sogaard to Belleville. Sogaard backstopped the Senators to a shocking victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. For his efforts, he was named the game's first star and now he's back in the minors.
It's a tough game, this NHL business.
Sogaard's demotion means that 37-year-old James Reimer will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in that game. Reimer had played four games in seven days, and the Sens preferred not to use him in the second game of a back to back on Sunday.
They also preferred not to use Linus Ullmark who was also ready to play. Ullmark returned to the lineup to dress as the backup, and after a month on the sideline to deal with mental health issues, there's a chance he may start on Wednesday. But facing the most dominant team in hockey in his first game back would certainly be an ambitious choice for his return.
As for Bourgault's arrival, he's the plan B if Stephen Halliday can't play on Wednesday. Halliday hit his head on a stanchion near the Vegas bench in the game on Sunday. The good news is that Halliday felt well enough to attend Tuesday's practice as a spectator, watching from the Senators bench.
Bourgault is having an excellent second season in Belleville, far better than last year. He has 37 points in 43 games in the AHL, which is second best on the team, and already his career-best in four AHL seasons. He finally made his NHL debut with the Sens getting into one game earlier this season.
Meanwhile, Arthur Kaliyev has 46 points, and as Belleville's all-star selection, he must be wondering what he has to do to get another NHL look in Ottawa.
The Senators are coming off a 7-1 blowout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, and an 8-2 blowout loss to the Avalanche earlier this month.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa