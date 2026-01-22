Ottawa Senators Call Up Stephen Halliday To Replace Injured Veteran Forward

Ottawa Senators veteran forward David Perron is headed for surgery to repair a sports hernia.
Senators head coach Travis Green announced the news to the media on Thursday morning in Nashville after Perron was suddenly absent from the game-day skate. According to Green, Perron is expected to be sidelined for five to seven weeks.
It’s far from an ideal situation on two fronts.
Perron has been playing well on Ottawa’s fourth line, and the Senators would have liked to keep that group rolling as the team tries to claw its way back into the playoff race. If that push falls short, Perron, a pending unrestricted free agent, might be an attractive trade deadline option as a veteran and Stanley Cup winner.
The problem is that the deadline is now just six weeks away (March 6), a timeline that could give interested teams pause for thought.
Coming up from the AHL to replace Perron on the fourth line is Stephen Halliday, who has seven points in his last five games during his latest Belleville stint. Halliday has continued to serve as a setup man, with six of those points coming via assists. He’s still searching for his first NHL goal to go along with the six assists he’s recorded in 18 games with Ottawa this season.
One of the more intriguing aspects of Thursday morning’s announcement was how freely Green volunteered details about Perron’s injury. Typically, when asked about timelines, Green leans on phrases like “we’re not sure yet” or “I still need to check with the doctors.”
In this case, Senators host Jackson Starr didn’t even get the chance to ask about Perron, not specifically. He opened the interview by asking if there were any lineup changes, and Green immediately brought up Perron, providing not only the diagnosis but a clear recovery window, confirming Perron would be out on Thursday night.
Regardless, it's disappointing news for Perron, who had hoped to play the full season this year. After signing a two-year contract worth $4 million per season, he missed half of last year due to both an injury and a personal family matter.
He’s already played more games this season than last and has 10 goals and 25 points in 49 games, currently tied with Shane Pinto for seventh in team scoring.
For the Senators, the hope is that Halliday can chip in, and that Perron’s return to the lineup comes soon enough to matter, one way or another.
