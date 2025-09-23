Preview: Senators And Leafs Square Off Tuesday In Another Preseason Battle Of Ontario

As the Ottawa Senators get set for their second game of the preseason on Tuesday night in Toronto, they'll ice a much different lineup than they did in Sunday afternoon's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. As the Senators take a look at some other players, only five men who played on Sunday – Arthur Kaliyev, Nick Cousins, Olle Lycksell, Donovan Sebrango, and Nik Matinpalo – will return for the rematch at Scotiabank Arena.

As the Leafs did on Sunday, the Sens will give a lot of their big guns the night off. Only 7 of the 18 skaters on Tuesday's roster are a lock to be in Ottawa this season. Based on morning practice, this is the group and the combinations we'll see in Toronto.

Forwards

Arthur Kaliyev-Dylan Cozens-Fabian Zetterlund

Nick Cousins-Shane Pinto-Michael Amadio

Olle Lycksell-Stephen Halliday-Tyler Boucher

Zavier Bourgault-Garrett Pilon-Hayden Hodgson

Defense

Jake Sanderson-Carter Yakemchuk

Tomas Hamara-Artem Zub

Donovan Sebrango-Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

The Senators are giving Yakemchuk, their top prospect, every chance to succeed. The 20-year-old is expected to make his preseason debut alongside the 23-year-old Sanderson, the Senators' best defenseman. If things go according to Hoyle, those two will anchor this club's blue line for most of the next decade. But Yakemchuk still has work to do and heads to turn. He'd like to start by replicating last fall's preseason performance when he finished as the Sens' top scorer with 7 points in 4 games.

And the last time he played an NHL preseason game in Toronto, almost a year ago to the day, he did this:

Kaliyev and Lycksell are both candidates for the 13th forward this season, and both helped their cause when they each scored a goal in the Sens' preseason opener.

Matinpalo and Sebrango are both probably standing outside of the Sens' top six, but both could be right there as the next man up. Matinpalo could step in if Nick Jensen isn't ready, or if there's a new injury on the right side. Sebrango might be the top left side fill-in.

On that note, Tyler Kleven wasn't at practice on Tuesday after an awkward collision with the end boards on Sunday. Kleven left the game in the third period and didn't return, but Sens head coach Travis Green said on Tuesday that it isn't serious and expects him back soon.

As the Sens did on Sunday, the hometown Leafs will go with primarily an NHL-calibre lineup on Tuesday night. It's the first time in many years that you'd describe a Toronto lineup that way without the presence of Mitch Marner – now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Based on their lines today, here's how Toronto will lay out their chess pieces, according to THN's David Alter.

Forwards

Knies-Matthews-Maccelli

McMann -Tavares - W. Nylander

Joshua - Haymes - Robertson

Lorentz-Laughton-Cowan

Defense

Rielly-Carlo

McCabe-Tanev

OEL-Danford

Goalies

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

Faceoff is set for 7 pm (TSN 4/5).

Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa

