Ranking The Ottawa Senators' Five Best Contracts

Batherson got basically the same deal the Sens gave to Colin White and one of these things is not like the other. White is long gone (though the Sens still have to pay him for two more years), while Batherson has improved every single year. He just cracked 30 goals and 70 points for the the first time, and to have that for another year at under $5 million will be borderline outrageous in 2026-27.